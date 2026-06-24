Norton Rose Fulbright adds former SEC enforcement lawyer to Washington, DC office

Washington, DC, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Christian Schultz, who previously served as Assistant Chief Litigation Counsel in the Division of Enforcement of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a decade, has joined the firm in Washington, DC as a partner. His arrival enhances the firm’s regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance offering as clients encounter an increasingly complex enforcement environment.

Joining from Arnold & Porter, Christian brings substantial experience in high-profile regulatory investigations, complex financial and securities litigation and white collar matters as well as SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) enforcement actions. His addition underscores Norton Rose Fulbright’s continued investment in its regulation and investigations practice. The firm has added 15 partners to this team in the US over the last five years, including, most recently, Ginger Faulk in Washington, DC.

“Heightened regulatory scrutiny and evolving governance expectations are shaping business strategy, and clients seek counsel who can navigate, and sometimes confront, those risks with judgment and credibility,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Christian possesses a desirable combination of recent SEC experience, proven trial strength and deep knowledge of the enforcement process. He will further strengthen our ability to advise on complex compliance matters and conduct high-stakes litigation, which aligns with our continued investment in serving private equity and public company clients.”

During his tenure at the SEC, Christian investigated violations of the federal securities laws and represented the agency in enforcement actions in federal court and administrative proceedings. He led investigations on matters spanning auditor independence, accounting and disclosure, market manipulation, broker-dealer and investment adviser regulation, insider trading, supervision failures, complex financial instruments and digital assets, compliance failures and whistleblowing.

Prior to his time in government, Christian represented Fortune 100 companies in state and federal courts across the country as well as in administrative proceedings and arbitrations. He focused on serving clients in the consumer products, life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device and insurance industries—sectors that remain core focuses for the firm.

“Christian has impressive trial credentials and deep knowledge of the SEC’s rules that immediately enhance our offering,” said Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes. “He is a top-level talent who gives us additional muscle in complex investigations and enforcement matters at a time when companies and financial institutions are facing greater regulatory oversight.”

Christian arrives at a time when in-house counsel report litigation exposure is increasing faster than anticipated, according to Norton Rose Fulbright’s recently released Annual Litigation Trends Survey: A mid-year industry pulse. Survey respondents across four key industries noted increased levels of federal level exposure this year that, coupled with rising state-level risk, highlight the increasingly complex compliance environment for corporate counsel.

“Coming to Norton Rose Fulbright gives me the opportunity to work at a firm with an outstanding disputes platform and a team that continues to invest strategically in its regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance capabilities,” Christian added. “The global reach, collaborative culture and strong focus on serving public companies, financial institutions and private capital clients make it an excellent fit.”

Christian has received multiple Enforcement Director’s Awards and the SEC Chair’s Award for Excellence for his role in the landmark securities fraud trial, SEC v. Tourre. He has also been recognized by Chambers USA and The Legal 500 US for securities litigation.

Licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia, Arizona, Illinois and Texas, Christian earned his law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School, his master’s in business administration from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business and his bachelor’s degrees from Michigan State University.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s regulation and investigations practice provides an integrated international service to help clients with the legal, procedural, governance and reputational aspects of regulatory and compliance issues, investigations and litigation worldwide. This team of more than 300 lawyers globally advises on high-profile regulatory inquiries, enforcement actions, criminal investigations and prosecutions along with related civil litigation.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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