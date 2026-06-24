Drug Discovery Technologies Market 2026-2030 | In Silico/AI-based Drug Discovery Technologies Set to Transform Pharmaceutical Industry with Highest CAGR Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Technologies Market by Product, Technology, Process, Therapeutic Area - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug discovery technologies market is projected to grow from USD 30.58 billion in 2025 to USD 51.51 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 11%. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the integration of advanced screening platforms and a shift towards 3D cell cultures, organoids, and organ-on-a-chip models. These innovations enhance disease modeling, improve predictive accuracy, and streamline drug discovery. The increasing focus on targeted and precision therapies is further propelling demand, despite challenges presented by high technology costs, intricate workflows, and the need for skilled professionals.

The in-silico and AI-based drug discovery segment: Rapid Growth

The in-silico and AI-based drug discovery segment is experiencing the highest CAGR within the forecast period due to its efficacy in shortening timelines, reducing costs, and enhancing drug success rates. Utilizing computational modeling, machine learning, and data analytics, these technologies identify and optimize drug candidates efficiently. By processing vast biological and chemical datasets, AI platforms allow for precise target identification, lead screening, and early toxicity prediction, minimizing trial-and-error methodologies and reducing late-stage failures. Their adaptability supports precision medicine, making them indispensable tools for pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Oncology: A Leading Market Segment

The oncology segment claims the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market, driven by the global rise in cancer incidence and the push for personalized therapies. Adoption of advanced screening platforms, high-throughput assays, and cell-based models for drug candidate identification and target validation highlights the industry's focus on innovative cancer solutions. As investments in cancer research expand, partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions accelerate, fostering global growth in this segment.

The US: Leading the Market

The US is anticipated to show the highest growth rate in the drug discovery technologies market. Its robust pharmaceutical and biotech presence, research infrastructure, and active oncology programs are significant contributors. The integration of high-throughput screening, 3D cell models, and organ-on-a-chip platforms in cancer research drives demand. Supportive governmental policies, substantial funding, and a focus on precision medicine are further catalysts for this market's growth, reinforcing North America's position as a global leader.

Research Coverage and Key Insights

This extensive report categorizes the drug discovery technologies market by product type, technology, process, therapeutic area, end-user, and region. It profiles key industry players, offering insights into their market strategies, product launches, and developments. The report also provides a competitive analysis of emerging startups. Leading companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Illumina, Inc. (US), among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 489 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Revvity

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bruker

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Tecan Trading Ag

Takara Bio Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Hamilton Company

Pacbio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Promega Corporation

Waters Corporation

Sartorius Ag

Bd

Eppendorf Se

Shimadzu Corporation

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Standard Biotools

Jeol Ltd.

Gilson Incorporated

Biomérieux

Greiner Ag

Bgi Group

Porvair

Polaris Genomics

Bico

Creative Bioarray

Sphere Bio

Genscript

Schrödinger, Inc.

Leco Corporation

Transgen Biotech Co., Ltd

Bmg Labtech

Nanotemper Technologies

Mgi Tech Co., Ltd.

Araceli Biosciences

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. Kg

Biosolveit GmbH

Evosep

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik051k

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