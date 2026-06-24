The Key to Healthy Aging: NMN Supplements Shown to Boost NAD+ Levels

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You’ve probably heard the buzz about NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. This molecule is vital to hundreds of processes, most notably ATP production. Unfortunately, NAD+ levels decline with age, and with them, cellular energy. But the key to healthy aging may be within reach. Life Extension has introduced two new NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) formulas to help increase NAD+ levels:

“We wanted to offer customers a new way to tap into NAD+ benefits,” explained Life Extension research scientist Kristen Dominguez, PhD, who helped develop the formula. “We chose nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a direct precursor to this vital molecule that has clinical data showing it helps increase NAD+ levels in the bloodstream.”

How does NMN boost NAD+ levels?

NMN is a precursor to NAD+; when you supplement with NMN, you encourage your body to produce it. This is important because this helper molecule (or coenzyme) plays some pretty important roles:

The body needs NAD+ to generate ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the cells’ preferred form of fuel

It’s important for cellular function

NAD+ also supports healthy aging pathways 1-3

Declining NAD+ levels have been shown to contribute to the aging process.

In two clinical studies of healthy adults, oral NMN supplementation was found to have a statistically significant impact on NAD+ levels compared with placebo.4,5 How does that work? When you take NMN orally, there are potential pathways that help it enter the cell where it supports nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) production. “Inside the cells, the precursor is converted to NAD+ by specialized enzymes,” Dr. Dominguez explained.

Why not just supplement with NAD+ directly? Unfortunately, this isn’t as effective, said Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “It’s not well absorbed and can’t access cells to be used,” Dr. Smith explained. “Instead, what you have to take are precursors, like NMN, which support NAD+ production.”

Why combine NMN with resveratrol?

Because many people take NAD+ boosting supplements as part of their healthy aging strategy, Life Extension’s Optimized NAD+ NMN Nicotinamide Mononucleotide with Resveratrol Elite™ combines NMN with a highly bioavailable form of resveratrol. “Oxidative stress can further tax cells and contribute to the aging process,” Dr. Dominguez explained. “We paired NMN with phytonutrients including resveratrol because they offer additional healthy aging benefits.”

Resveratrol, the phytonutrient that gives red wine its reputation as “healthy,” has been shown to promote cardiovascular and brain health, but it has low bioavailability. Adding in fenugreek seed fibers, however, makes it 10 times more bioavailable than traditional resveratrol.

NAD+ Cell Support NMN vs. Optimized NAD+ NMN with Resveratrol Elite™ Product Cellular Energy Benefits Healthy Aging Benefits Oxidative Stress Protection Heart and Brain Health Benefits NAD+ Cell Support NMN



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Life Extension’s NMN formulas are available in 30- and 90-count vegetarian capsules, a 30- and 90-day's supply, respectively. The formulas are non-GMO and gluten-free.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References

Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2024;702:149590. Nat Aging. 2025;5(9):1704-1731. Front Endocrinal (Lausanne). 2022;13:829658. NPJ Aging. 2022;8(1):5. Geroscience. 2024;46(5):4671-4688.

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