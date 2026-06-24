Dassault Aviation welcomes the annulment

of the exclusion of business aviation manufacturing

from the European green taxonomy

(Saint-Cloud, France, June 24, 2026) – In 2023, the European Commission excluded the manufacturing of business aircraft from the European green taxonomy. Today, the European General Court ruled to annul this exclusion.

The court recognized that the Commission’s 2023 decision blatantly failed to consider the specific characteristics of business aviation and its role in certain missions.

In particular, the ruling acknowledges the flexibility, speed, and connectivity of business aircraft.

Additionally, the Commission had insufficiently taken into account the possibility of using SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion. dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

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