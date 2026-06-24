Matic Secures Minority Investment From Primus Capital and Acquires Policygenius’ Property and Casualty Insurance Book

Columbus, Ohio, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, a leading embedded insurance platform, today announced a strategic growth investment from Primus Capital alongside the acquisition of Policygenius' property and casualty insurance portfolio, marking continued momentum in the company's expansion.

New Strategic Capital Partner

Matic has received a minority investment from Primus Capital. The investment will help support Matic's continued development of its proprietary insurance platform, expansion of embedded partnerships, and pursuit of inorganic growth opportunities.

“We have known Primus for many years and are thrilled to join forces with a firm we deeply respect and that fully supports our vision to reimagine insurance distribution,” said Ben Madick, CEO and Co-founder of Matic. “With their backing, we will be in a strong position to expand Matic’s market share and execute future acquisitions.”

“Ben and the Matic team have built an impressive platform that is addressing a critical need across the housing and insurance markets,” said Ron Hess, Managing Director at Primus Capital. “We have followed the company’s progress and have been impressed by both the strength of the team and the momentum of the business. We’re excited to partner with Matic at this stage as it continues to expand its market leadership.”

Continued Portfolio Growth

Additionally, Matic has acquired Policygenius’ property and casualty insurance portfolio, which includes nearly 30,000 policies spanning home, auto, and other personal lines. Matic's embedded P&C platform is a natural home for these policies, which sit outside Policygenius' primary life insurance focus. These customers will gain access to Matic's carrier marketplace of more than 70 insurers and its customer service team.

“This acquisition is an important step as we continue to build Matic to be the leading home-led agency,” said Madick. “We have created a highly scalable platform that enables us to efficiently integrate this and future books of business while ensuring a great experience for these customers.”

With these two major developments, Matic is poised to further advance its mission to simplify the world of insurance for consumers, insurance carriers, and financial institutions.



About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic’s digital marketplace has over 70 insurance carriers, as well as over 100 distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage origination and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and more. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an easy and transparent shopping process, saving customers hours of work and over $900 on average each year. For more information, visit matic.com.

About Primus Capital

Primus Capital is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in leading companies within the healthcare, software, and technology-enabled services sectors. Primus partners with management teams to accelerate growth through operational improvements, strategic guidance, and capital for expansion. For more information, visit www.primuscapital.com.