Gold Bullion Securities Limited

LEI: 213800EE1LGIXW16QB30

24 June 2026

Gold Bullion Securities Limited

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of Gold Bullion Securities by Gold Bullion Securities Limited.

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https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/etf-securities/prospectus---gold-bullion-securities-limited.pdf

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