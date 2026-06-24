Gold Bullion Securities Limited
LEI: 213800EE1LGIXW16QB30
24 June 2026
Gold Bullion Securities Limited
Publication of Prospectus
The following prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:
Prospectus for the issue of Gold Bullion Securities by Gold Bullion Securities Limited.
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/etf-securities/prospectus---gold-bullion-securities-limited.pdf
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