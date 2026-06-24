Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market Surges to $8.34 billion at a CAGR 8.0% by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.69 billion in 2026 to USD 8.34 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

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Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.69 billion

USD 5.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.34 billion

USD 8.34 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.0%

Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing Secure File Transfer (SFT) market.

By offering, solutions are projected to hold the largest share of the global SFT market at 80.3% in 2026.

The cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

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Market expansion is driven by rising cloud adoption, increased enterprise digital collaboration, and growing demand for managed, compliance-focused SFT services. Enterprises are deploying cloud-native and hybrid transfer platforms to enable secure data exchange among employees, customers, and external partners. Advanced SFT solutions provide centralized automation, workflow orchestration, and integration across distributed IT environments. This trend is especially pronounced in regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, where secure data movement, auditing, and regulatory compliance remain critical operational requirements.

Trend: Growing Adoption of Zero Trust-Based Secure File Transfer Architectures

The SFT market is seeing growing adoption of Zero Trust architectures as organizations strengthen protection for sensitive data exchange across distributed enterprise environments. Enterprises are moving away from traditional perimeter-based security models and implementing identity-driven access controls, continuous authentication, encryption, and least-privilege policies within file transfer workflows. This trend is accelerating due to rising cyberattacks targeting file transfer infrastructure, increased third-party collaboration, and stricter regulatory requirements for data privacy and governance. Modern SFT platforms are integrating capabilities such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), granular policy enforcement, real-time monitoring, and centralized audit logging to improve visibility and reduce the risk of unauthorized access. As hybrid work environments and multi-cloud ecosystems continue to expand, Zero Trust-enabled SFT solutions are becoming essential for secure, compliant, and resilient enterprise data exchange operations.

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SFT Market in the US

The US SFT market is experiencing strong growth, driven by tightening federal data security regulations, rising cyberattacks targeting file transfer infrastructure, and growing enterprise demand for compliance-focused data exchange platforms. Government mandates such as Executive Order 14117, the DOJ Final Data Security Rule, CISA security requirements, and CMMC 2.0 are compelling organizations across healthcare, financial services, defense, and government sectors to deploy encrypted, auditable, and NIST-aligned SFT solutions.

High-profile breaches involving MOVEit and Cleo MFT have further accelerated the transition from legacy FTP environments to Zero Trust-based transfer architectures with advanced monitoring and threat-prevention capabilities. Organizations are increasingly adopting platforms that support multi-protocol transfers, centralized governance, automated workflows, and cloud-native deployment models to strengthen operational resilience and regulatory compliance. At the same time, vendors including IBM, OPSWAT, Progress Software, Boomi, and Fortra are expanding AI-driven security, federal-sector capabilities, and managed file transfer offerings to strengthen their presence across the evolving US SFT landscape.

By offering, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the secure file transfer (SFT) market over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for deployment support, workflow integration, compliance monitoring, and ongoing infrastructure management. Organizations increasingly rely on managed service providers to modernize legacy FTP environments, integrate transfer platforms with IAM and SIEM systems, and maintain secure data exchange across hybrid infrastructures. The growing adoption of cloud-based and multi-partner transfer environments is further accelerating demand for continuous monitoring, governance, and operational support services. Managed transfer models also help enterprises reduce internal administrative burden while improving compliance reporting, workflow efficiency, and transfer visibility across distributed business environments.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to have the largest market share during the global forecast.

The BFSI segment holds the largest share of the SFT market because of the sector’s need for secure, high-volume, and continuous exchange of sensitive financial information across interconnected banking ecosystems. Financial institutions routinely transfer payment instructions, settlement files, customer records, compliance documents, and fraud-monitoring data, requiring highly reliable and auditable transfer environments. The ongoing modernization of banking infrastructure, adoption of ISO 20022 messaging standards, and expansion of open banking frameworks are further accelerating demand for secure and interoperable file transfer platforms. Additionally, integrating SFT solutions with SWIFT systems, core banking platforms, SIEM, and identity management tools enables financial institutions to strengthen regulatory compliance, operational resilience, and transaction monitoring while managing large-scale daily transaction volumes.

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Opportunity: Expansion of Industry-specific Managed SFT and Compliance Services

The growing complexity of cybersecurity regulations and increasing reliance on third-party data exchange are creating opportunities for managed, compliance-focused Secure File Transfer (SFT) services. Organizations handling sensitive financial, healthcare, and legal data increasingly require secure transfer environments that support continuous monitoring, audit readiness, and governance requirements. At the same time, shortages of cybersecurity expertise are prompting enterprises, particularly SMEs and regulated industries, to outsource compliance management and transfer operations. In response, vendors are expanding industry-specific offerings with automated reporting, immutable audit trails, secure collaboration capabilities, and governance-focused services, positioning managed SFT as a long-term operational resilience and risk management solution.

Top Companies in Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market:

The Top Companies in Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market include IBM (US), OPSWAT (US), Fortra (US), Progress Software (US), Thru, Inc. (Boomi) (US), Axway (US), OpenText (Canada), Check Point (US), TransferNow (France), Kiteworks (US), Oracle (US), Cleo (US), SEEBURGER (Denmark), Owl Cyber Defense (US), Primeur (Switzerland), JSCAPE (Redwood) (US), and Advenica (Sweden).