Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Tennant (NYSE: TNC) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) (“Tennant” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2026, Tennant revealed that the rollout of its new ERP system in North America caused severe operational disruptions, including that it was unable to process and ship customer orders following the launch of the system. As a result, Tennant lost roughly $30 million in sales and would need to spend more than $20 million in 2026 to remediate the issues, compared to roughly $5 million the company had planned to spend.

This revelation came after Tennant repeatedly assured investors that the project was “progressing as we’ve anticipated,” was “on time and on budget,” and that the launch of the ERP in its Asia-Pacific region had been “successful,” with Tennant stating it had “mitigated disruptions and stabilized operations.”

This news caused the price of Tennant stock to drop $19.28 per share, more than 23%, from a closing price of $82.30 per share on February 23, 2026, to $63.02 per share on February 24, 2026.

If you suffered a loss in Tennant securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg