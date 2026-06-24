Italy's Quantum Leap: Classiq and TEA TEK Group Announce Landmark Partnership to Empower One of Europe's Most Ambitious Quantum Computing Hubs in Naples

MILAN and NAPLES, Italy, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq, the leading quantum computing software company, and TEA TEK Group, an emerging force in Italy's and Europe's quantum landscape, today announced a landmark multi-million-euro strategic partnership to establish one of Europe's most significant quantum computing hubs. Located in Naples, the hub is set to become a center of excellence for quantum computing research, development and services across Italy and the European Union.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment for Naples and for Southern Italy, placing the city at the heart of Europe's quantum industrial map. TEA TEK Group's investment in the ex-Whirlpool area and the strategic vision in building this hub signals a long-term commitment to developing quantum capabilities where they can generate the greatest regional and national impact.

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The hub will integrate quantum hardware with the Classiq software platform, creating a seamless, end-to-end quantum computing environment. The solution will be the same technical solution as that adopted by the Quantum Computing Napoli (QCN) Lab at the University of Naples Federico II (UNINA), led by Professor Tafuri but now with a capacity of 128 qubits. The connection between academia and the commercial sector targets creating the conditions to build a dynamic ecosystem. Researchers, enterprises, public institutions and developers will be able to design, analyse and execute quantum programs through a single unified workflow — all delivered in Naples.



A Partnership Built for Europe's Quantum Ambitions

Services are expected to launch by the end of 2026, as the partners finalize the integration of the quantum computer into the Classiq platform. TEA TEK Group will operate the AI-enhanced Classiq platform, equipped with modules for user management and resource allocation, enabling it to function as a full-spectrum Quantum as a Service (QaaS) provider.

TEA TEK Group's Naples hub is designed not merely as a local asset, but as European-scale infrastructure — a candidate to be among the most strategically important quantum centers on the continent, combining hardware, software, applied research, talent development and commercial services in a way that few facilities in Europe currently offer.

The partnership is a direct expression of Europe's drive to build sovereign quantum technology stacks and reflects the growing momentum of public and private investment in the region's quantum future.

“This partnership is truly an important milestone. It is significant not only for Classiq and TEA TEK Group, but for the broader effort to turn quantum computing into usable, accessible national and regional capability,” said Nir Minerbi, co-founder and CEO of Classiq. “TEA TEK Group is building a strategic quantum hub for Italy and Europe in Naples, and Classiq is proud to provide the software platform, the training programs, the automation and the technical foundation needed to make that vision practical at scale.”

“This collaboration represents a transformational step for TEA TEK Group, for Naples, and for Italy's entire quantum ecosystem,” said Felice Granisso, CEO of TEA TEK Group. “Naples has the talent, the infrastructure and the ambition to stand at the heart of Europe's quantum future. The QaaS model we are building here enables companies, financial institutions, pharmaceutical organizations and research centers to access quantum capabilities seamlessly without the substantial investment required to build their own infrastructure. A validation of this model is the fact that Classiq will redistribute compute hours to industrial operators, demonstrating that a scalable quantum value chain is already taking shape. Q-Day should not be viewed solely as a cybersecurity challenge: it marks the beginning of a new era of technological and industrial advancement, and this hub in Naples is our contribution to ensuring Italy and Europe are ready to seize that opportunity.”

About the Partnership

By combining quantum software, hardware integration, application development and service management, the Classiq–TEA TEK partnership creates a holistic quantum computing environment capable of serving both research and commercial users at scale. The agreement further deepens Classiq's commitment to Italy and Europe, where the company has attracted investment from CDP (Venture Capital) and the European Innovation Council, and continues to expand its role in the region's quantum infrastructure. The Naples hub stands as concrete evidence that Europe's quantum ecosystem is maturing — moving from strategy and research into operational, investable and commercially viable infrastructure.

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness the power of quantum computing. Classiq’s agentic quantum software engineering platform enables an enterprise-grade workflow that transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner on any quantum computer, all without requiring deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers including Rolls Royce , Comcast , The BMW Group , Intesa Sanpaolo and many others, can design once and deploy anywhere.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner, is backed by the EIC, CDP and leading global VCs and CVCs, including SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm and HSBC. Classiq is the global category leader at the forefront of enabling advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

About TEA TEK Group

TEA TEK Group is an Italian technology company operating across the fields of renewable energy, advanced energy storage systems, digital infrastructure and technological innovation. As part of its long-term industrial strategy, the Group is building an integrated ecosystem that spans from renewable energy generation and battery technologies to next-generation data centres. Within this vision, quantum computing and artificial intelligence applied to quantum technologies represent a natural evolution of the digital infrastructure of the future. To support this ambition, TEA TEK Group has launched a significant investment program in quantum computing, with the goal of contributing to the growth of the Italian and European quantum ecosystem.

Through the Quantum Hub in Naples, TEA TEK Group is developing one of the most advanced quantum computing infrastructures in Southern Europe. The hub integrates quantum hardware, state-of-the-art software, applied research activities, training programs and Quantum as a Service (QaaS) solutions, making quantum technologies accessible to enterprises, universities, research centers and public institutions.

Through strategic partnerships with some of the leading international players in the quantum industry, the Naples Quantum Hub is positioned to become a reference point for innovation, technology transfer and the development of the skills needed to support the next era of quantum computing.

Media Contacts

Rainier Communications for Classiq in North America and the UK

Michelle Allard McMahon

classiqpr@rainierco.com



Tyto PR for Classiq in Europe

Deanna Brasolin – deanna.brasolin@tytopr.com

classiq@tytopr.com

TEA TEK Group

Lievito Consulting

Michele Marangon

media@lievitoconsulting.it | 3495049437