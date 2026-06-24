FSLR INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of First Solar, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar”) (NASDAQ: FSLR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding First Solar’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on its business; and (ii) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year.

If you purchased First Solar shares between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/first-solar/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 24, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com