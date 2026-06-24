Rendever Brings Social Prescribing to Senior Living with CommunityOS

BOSTON, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading provider of evidence-based immersive technology for the aging population, today announced the launch of CommunityOS, a social health platform that helps senior living communities deliver social prescribing at scale by connecting residents with targeted, socially-derived interventions shown to improve health and extend lifespan. A sister platform to Rendever’s clinically-backed technology, CommunityOS gives operators a uniform, data-driven foundation to plan, deliver, and optimize the resident experience through their lifespan.

Social health is increasingly recognized as a clinical priority. The U.S. Surgeon General has equated the health impact of prolonged social isolation to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and has linked sustained loneliness to a 30% increase in mortality risk among adults. Yet many communities still lack the infrastructure to consistently connect residents with the style of meaningful engagement that is derived from that person’s needs, sensitive to the shifts that occur throughout their aging journey.

“There’s a real gap between the average senior living community and the ability to bring evidence-based technology to residents, and much of this stems from a lingering model that treats resident experience as a simple checkbox,” said Kyle Rand, CEO and cofounder of Rendever. “We've seen how much is possible with the right infrastructure behind a community, and how often great teams fall short when there’s a gap stemming from these antiquated mindsets. CommunityOS is designed to help the industry move more quickly towards the future while providing an accessible on-ramp to the tools they need to make that shift feel real.”

The platform closes the infrastructure gap, accelerating the pathway to social prescribing by giving operators a reliable platform that identifies which evidence-based technology can best support a resident cohort at any given time. By combining family-derived insights, critical system integrations, an underlying model of social health backed by 10 years of clinical research, and a direct connection to tools like Rendever, CommunityOS gives operators a unified approach to modern resident experience.

Secure integrations with CRMs, electronic health records, and other existing systems reduce administrative burden, while direct connectivity with a suite of evidence-based tools enables communities to track and demonstrate the impact of engagement programs over time. The result is a scalable way to deliver personalized experiences while measuring participation, outcomes, and the ROI of person-centered community life.

“We're at a pivotal moment in AgeTech, where innovation is moving faster than many communities can operationalize it,” said Nicole Will, Head of Marketing and Partnerships for Rendever. “The broader care economy recognizes that social health, engagement, and connection are essential components of well-being. Senior living has a unique opportunity to bring social health to life, and what we see across everything from clinical research to caregiving trends makes it clear that this is where we need to improve.”

CommunityOS is already being deployed in major senior living communities across the country, including those operated by Marquis Health Consulting Services, where teams are using it to coordinate programming and track engagement across their portfolios. This builds on Rendever's broader platform, already used by 800 care providers.

“Our teams have always been passionate about creating meaningful moments for residents. CommunityOS gives them the tools, insights, and confidence to turn that passion into purposeful action every single day,” said Ricky Peña, Vice President of Life Enrichment at Marquis Health Consulting Services. “Rendever's integrated approach bridging resident experience and social health is exactly what the industry has been needing, and it meaningfully shifts our team's ability to bring more impactful technology to life on behalf of our residents.”

To learn more about CommunityOS, visit gocommunityos.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation and improving care through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators, including Oakmont Management Group, Marquis Health, and MBK Senior Living, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has launched commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, a two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

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