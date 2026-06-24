FORE Awards New Grants to Strengthen Community-Based Responses to the Opioid and Overdose Crisis

New York, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) today announced $3.7 million in new grants to 25 community-based organizations across the country working on the front lines of the opioid and overdose crisis.

The grants will help trusted local organizations build the infrastructure needed to sustain and expand practical, compassionate, lifesaving support for people and families affected by opioid use disorder and overdose. The grantees include peer-led recovery organizations, prevention and treatment providers, transitional and recovery housing programs, youth and family service organizations, rural health clinics, reentry and diversion programs, and organizations serving communities disproportionately affected by the overdose crisis.

With these latest grants, FORE has now awarded grants totaling more than $7 million to 47 community-based organizations through its Community-Driven Responses to Opioid Use Disorder and Overdose Mortality Program since 2023.

“Community-based organizations are often the first place people turn for help and sometimes the only place they feel safe,” said FORE President Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH. “FORE is proud to support organizations that understand local needs, and are providing practical, compassionate, lifesaving support to people and families affected by the opioid crisis.”

Across the cohort, FORE’s support will help organizations:

Expand overdose prevention, peer recovery coaching, and connections to medications for opioid use disorder.

Strengthen recovery housing, family reunification supports, youth mentorship, reentry services, transportation to treatment, and rural telehealth.

Improve data systems, evaluation capacity, billing infrastructure, financial management, communications, fundraising, and organizational sustainability.

Build stronger partnerships with health care, housing, social service, behavioral health, and legal system partners.

“Community-based organizations are essential to the nation’s opioid response, but too often they are asked to meet urgent needs without the resources or infrastructure required to sustain their work,” Dr. Scott added. “By investing in capacity building, FORE is helping these organizations strengthen the systems behind the services so they can continue saving lives and supporting recovery far into the future.”

The grantees are located across the country, including organizations serving communities in Alaska, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

“Together, the projects underscore a central lesson of the opioid crisis: effective solutions must be grounded in the realities of the people and communities most affected,” said Alison Sutter, LMSW, MPH, FORE Senior Program Officer. “By supporting organizations already embedded in their communities, FORE aims to expand access to care, reduce overdose risk, strengthen recovery, and build more sustainable systems of support.”

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grantmaking foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, stakeholder convenings, and informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 156 grants totaling $56.7 million to 131 organizations nationwide. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace. Follow FORE on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates.

New Grantees for FORE’s Community-Driven Responses to Opioid Use Disorder Program

• Amethyst Place, Kansas City, Missouri

• AYA House, Kannapolis, North Carolina

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Ohio, New Philadelphia, Ohio

• Capital Recovery Center, Olympia, Washington

• Challenges, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina

• Charm City Care Connection, Baltimore, Maryland

• Corazón Ministries, San Antonio, Texas

• Dallas Pets Alive, Dallas, Texas

• El Jardín Recovery Centers, Portland and Hillsboro, Oregon

• Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

• Hope for Homies, Everett, Washington

• Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition, Portland, Indiana

• Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, Homer, Alaska

• Maine Recovery Access Project, Augusta, Maine

• Metro Youth Diversion Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

• Moab Valley Healthcare, Moab, Utah

• National Black Harm Reduction Network, National Coalition

• Renewal House, Nashville, Tennessee

• Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality, Reno, Nevada

• Sojourner House, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

• Step-Up, Indianapolis, Indiana

• Strength in Peers, Harrisonburg, Virginia

• Ten Sixteen Recovery Network on behalf of Recovery Centers of Michigan, Midland, Michigan

• Thrive for Change, Cleveland, Ohio

• Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, Charleston, West Virginia

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