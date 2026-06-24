Austria's Social Commerce Market Set to Reach $15.60 Billion by 2026 with 12.4% Annual Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Austria is on the cusp of significant expansion. Projections reveal an annual growth of 12.4% leading to a market size of USD 15.60 billion by 2026. This vibrant sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, having already experienced a robust CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2025. From here, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 to 2031, achieving an estimated value of USD 24.52 billion by the end of the forecast period.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth data-centric analysis of Austria's social commerce sector, pinpointing market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. By utilizing over 50 country-specific KPIs, stakeholders gain a holistic view of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and share statistics.

The report segments market opportunities by factors such as domestic versus cross-border activities, social platform type, payment methods, business models, and end-use consumer segments. It delves into consumer behavior and retail spending patterns, offering an enriched understanding of end-market dynamics through KPIs in both value and volume terms.

Conducting the research using industry-best methodologies, the unbiased analysis employs a proprietary analytics platform to illuminate emerging business and investment prospects.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed examination of social commerce in Austria, concentrating on key market segments as follows:

Austria Ecommerce and Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Growth Dynamics by KPIs (2022-2031)

Retail Product Categories: Clothing & Footwear, Beauty & Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, Hospitality

End Use Consumer Segments: B2B, B2C, C2C

End Use Devices: Mobile, Desktop

Location: Domestic, Cross Border; Tier-1 to Tier-3 Cities

Payment Methods: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, Cash

Platforms: Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographics & Behavior (2025)

By Age, Income Level, and Gender

Market Share by Key Players

Reasons to Buy

Strategic Insights: Uncover future directions of the market with a focus on strategic initiatives and innovations by key players.

Uncover future directions of the market with a focus on strategic initiatives and innovations by key players. Comprehensive Market Dynamics: Gain a thorough understanding of the emergent opportunities, market drivers, and trends with over 50 KPIs.

Gain a thorough understanding of the emergent opportunities, market drivers, and trends with over 50 KPIs. Accurate Market Metrics: Develop precise insights with value and volume KPIs.

Develop precise insights with value and volume KPIs. Utilize the report's 44 tables and 57 charts for informed decision-making.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Access snapshots of the competitive landscape and strategize effectively in Austria's social commerce market.

Access snapshots of the competitive landscape and strategize effectively in Austria's social commerce market. Targeted Strategy Development: Fine-tune strategies to gain market share by targeting growth categories and specific segments.

Fine-tune strategies to gain market share by targeting growth categories and specific segments. Consumer Behavior Insights: Enhance ROI by comprehending evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $24.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Austria





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Austria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Austria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Austria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 Austria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



3. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 Austria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Austria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Austria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Austria Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 Austria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 Austria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



5. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 Austria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 Austria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 Austria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 Austria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 Austria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 Austria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 Austria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



6. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 Austria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 Austria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 Austria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



7. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 Austria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 Austria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



8. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 Austria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 Austria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 Austria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



9. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 Austria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



10. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 Austria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 Austria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 Austria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 Austria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 Austria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



11. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 Austria Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 Austria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 Austria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 Austria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 Austria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 Austria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



12. Austria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 Austria Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 Austria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Austria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 Austria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 Austria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 Austria Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 Austria Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025



13. Austria Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles



14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research



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