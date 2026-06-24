DALLAS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales continued to gain ground in May as the spring market delivered stronger closed sales and improved selling times across all four major markets, according to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report.

New home sales across Texas increased in May to 6,339, up from 5,761 in April. Houston led the state with 2,169 sales, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth with 2,122 sales. San Antonio recorded 1,179 sales, while Austin posted 868. Year-over-year, statewide sales were down from 6,443 in May 2025, as affordability continued to keep the spring market from matching last year’s pace.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report exclusively uses data reported to the local Multiple Listing Services, the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information, from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month moving averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

“May brought another encouraging increase in new home sales, but the market is not where it was a year ago,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent. “Builders are seeing homes sell a little faster than they did in April, which is good news. But higher inventory, stubborn mortgage rates and mixed year-over-year comparisons show this spring market still requires patience, pricing discipline and close attention to buyer demand.”

“May sales could be the highest for the year if interest rates remain at the current level or higher,” Caballero added.

Pending sales increased slightly statewide in May, rising to 7,068 from 7,018 in April. Year-over-year, statewide pending sales were down from 7,437 in May 2025. San Antonio posted the largest monthly gain, increasing to 1,218 from 1,167. Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston and essentially flat with Dallas-Fort Worth at 1,939 from 1,935, while was Houston was at 2,703 compared to 2,704 in April. Austin dipped slightly to 1,207 from 1,212.

The average new home price in Texas decreased in May to $418,272, down from $423,282 in April. Year-over-year, statewide prices were essentially flat, easing slightly from $418,358 in May 2025.

The average Days on Market improved statewide, falling to 121.85 days in May from 124.63 days in April. Compared to May 2025, when the statewide average was 111.81 days, new homes continued to take longer to sell.

Active listings increased slightly statewide in May to 35,688 from 35,294 in April. Inventory remained elevated compared to last year, giving buyers more choices while keeping pressure on builders to remain competitive.

HomesUSA.com’s Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index are typically issued before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s New Residential Sales Report, scheduled for release on June 24, 2026. See https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Selling times improve but remain elevated

Days on Market declined in May, falling statewide to 121.85 days versus 124.63 days in April. Compared to May 2025, when the statewide average was 111.81 days, Days on Market remained higher year-over-year.

Austin posted the largest monthly improvement, falling to 114.88 days from 120.31 days in April. San Antonio declined to 103.53 days from 109.13 days, while Houston dipped to 108.80 days from 110.70 days. Dallas-Fort Worth was essentially flat, edging down to 148.09 days from 148.80 days, and remained the highest among the major Texas markets.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (Chart: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

NEW HOME SALES: Spring momentum continues

New home sales across Texas increased in May to 6,339 versus 5,761 in April, a gain of about 10% month-over-month. Compared to May 2025, when 6,443 homes were sold, sales were down slightly year-over-year.

All four major Texas markets posted month-over-month increases. Houston rose to 2,169 sales from 1,958 in April, while Dallas-Fort Worth increased to 2,122 sales from 1,947. San Antonio climbed to 1,179 sales from 1,033, and Austin rose to 868 sales from 824. Houston led all major markets in May. (Chart: Texas New Home Sales)

NEW HOME PRICES: Prices ease in May

Average new home prices in Texas decreased in May to $418,272 versus $423,282 in April, a decline of about 1% month-over-month. Compared to May 2025, when the statewide average was $418,358, prices were essentially flat year-over-year.

Austin posted the only month-over-month increase, rising to $480,634 from $479,140 in April. Dallas-Fort Worth declined to $460,012 from $466,362, while Houston fell to $398,646 from $403,001. San Antonio also eased, declining to $333,952 from $338,229. Austin remained the highest-priced major Texas market. (Chart: Texas New Home Prices)

PENDING SALES: Buyer activity ticks higher

Pending sales, a measure of future sales activity, increased statewide in May to 7,068 versus 7,018 in April. Compared to May 2025, when pending sales were 7,437, statewide pending sales were down year-over-year.

San Antonio posted the largest monthly gain, increasing to 1,218 pending sales from 1,167 in April. Houston rose slightly to 1,939 from 1,935, while Dallas-Fort Worth was essentially flat at 2,703 compared to 2,704. Austin dipped slightly to 1,207 from 1,212. (Chart: Texas Pending Home Sales)

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory keeps climbing

Active listings increased statewide in May to 35,688 versus 35,294 in April. Compared to May 2025, when statewide active listings were 33,553, inventory remained higher year-over-year.

San Antonio posted the largest month-over-month increase, rising to 6,214 active listings from 5,805 in April. Houston increased to 15,671 from 15,652, while Austin rose to 5,751 from 5,737. Dallas-Fort Worth declined slightly to 8,051 from 8,099. Houston continued to account for the largest share of active listings among the major Texas markets. (Chart: Texas Active Listings)

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Holding close to asking price

Texas new homes continued to sell close to asking price in May, with the average sales-to-list price ratio at 96.89% versus 96.81% in April. Compared to May 2025, when the statewide average was 97.46%, the ratio was lower year-over-year.

San Antonio recorded the highest sales-to-list price ratio among the major Texas markets at 97.94%, down from 98.10% in April. Dallas-Fort Worth rose to 97.57% from 97.50%, while Austin was essentially flat at 97.71% from 97.74%. Houston also increased, rising to 95.34% from 95.08%. (Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. (Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About HomesUSA.com®

HomesUSA.com is America’s perennial top brokerage for new-home sales, founded by Ben Caballero, the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history and a three-time Guinness World Records title holder. Ranked by RealTrends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Caballero invented SpecDeck®, HomesUSA.com’s mission-critical builder technology used by more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The AI-enhanced platform helps builders sell homes faster leveraging the newest home sales technology. Caballero is the only individual real estate agent ever to top $3 billion in annual residential sales – four consecutive times (2022-2025). Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com, on X @bcaballero or @HomesUSA and on Facebook /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com.

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://bit.ly/ben-caballero-photo

Individual Chart images:

Chart: Days on Market – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/DOM-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Sales – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/New-Home-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Prices – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Home-Prices-Chart.png

Chart: Pending Home Sales – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Pending-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Active Listings – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Active-Listings-Chart.png

Chart: Sales-to-List-Price Ratio – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Sales-Price-Ratio-Chart.png

Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages – Thru May 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/12MonthChart-DataOnly.png