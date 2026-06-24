10K and Counting: Brach Eichler Talks Podcast Marks Milestone and Announces “Beyond the Brief with Keith J. Roberts”

ROSELAND, N.J., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brach Eichler LLC announced that its YouTube channel has reached 10,000 subscribers, a milestone fueled by the continued growth of the firm’s podcast and video series, Brach Eichler Talks.

Launched in 2023, Brach Eichler Talks features attorneys across the firm’s practices and industries sharing timely, practical insights on issues important to clients, including healthcare law, AI, tax, labor and employment, litigation, real estate, and more. The milestone underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering accessible, relevant content that helps clients stay informed in a fast-changing legal and business environment. In addition to YouTube, you can subscribe to the series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Podbean.

The firm also announced the recent launch of Beyond the Brief with Keith J. Roberts, a new video series hosted by Keith J. Roberts, Chair of Brach Eichler’s Litigation Practice. Designed for business owners, executives, and in-house counsel, Beyond the Brief translates recent court decisions, regulatory actions, and enforcement trends into practical takeaways, explaining what happened, why it matters, and what clients should consider next. Topics will range from AI’s impact on litigation strategy to healthcare regulations, compliance crackdowns, and other developments shaping today’s legal landscape.

Brach Eichler thanks its subscribers for helping Brach Eichler Talks reach this exciting milestone and looks forward to continuing to share new episodes of Beyond the Brief with Keith Roberts.

About Brach Eichler LLC

Brach Eichler LLC is a full-service law firm based in Roseland, NJ, with office locations in New York, Florida, and Georgia. The firm’s approximately 100 attorneys are focused on the following practice areas: Healthcare; Real Estate; Litigation; Trusts and Estates; Corporate Transactions & Financial Services; Personal Injury; Criminal Defense and Government Investigations; Labor and Employment; Environmental and Land Use; Family Law Services; Intellectual Property & Information Technology; Real Estate Tax Appeals; Tax; and the Cannabis Industry. Brach Eichler attorneys have been recognized by clients and peers alike in The Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA, and New Jersey Super Lawyers. For more information, please visit https://www.bracheichler.com/.

Contact:

Linda Aschettino

Brach Eichler LLC

laschettino@bracheichler.com

Jackie Hart

G&S Communications for Brach Eichler LLC

jhart@gcommunications.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brach-eichler-llc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIfVzz9HljCbPKwx9WtjGhQ