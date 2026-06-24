Denny’s Unveils New Brand Evolution And Creative Campaign Drawing Inspiration From Classic Sitcoms

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s has long been engrained in the world of TV pop-culture stemming back to the prime of sitcom. From late-night post-show wind-downs to the iconic booth scenes that defined its favorite TV friendships, America’s Diner has always been an unscripted stage for great culture. In its newest creative campaign, Denny’s is leaning hard into that comforting, laugh-track nostalgia.

The brand is stepping back into the golden age of television to remind Guests that the best conversations, the wildest late-night debriefs, and the most memorable moments don’t just happen on screen. They happen right here in its restaurants, over a classic breakfast Slam®, sharing a new Diner Dipper, or digging into a Moons Over My Hammy.

Slide into a booth, tap into that retro charm, and welcome yourself back to the original set of American culture; America's Diner is open, where everyone’s main-character moment is waiting.



Check out the first spot in the series that will roll out throughout the rest of the year. “Welcome to Denny’s” is a blast from the past introduction to the campaign that spotlights the newest additions to the Slammin’ Meal Deals Under $10 menu, various mealtime occasions, and features the popular family content creator group – The McFarland’s. “Parents Can’t Hear” is a hilarious take on family dynamics and mealtime occasions, with a nod to Denny’s iconic punk rock connection, while highlighting the all-new “The Clock’s Off” Menu. See all campaign spots below:

In tandem with this new creative campaign launch, Denny’s is rolling out a new look and feel that Guests will start to notice throughout the campaign series on the brand’s website, social media, to-go packaging, employee uniforms, and in restaurants.

Advertising Campaign Credits:

Denny's

Meredith Thornton, VP Brand Strategy and Communications

Vivian Velazquez, Sr. Director Brand Activations

Carlos Castro, Associate Creative Director

Sam Ellis, Creative Director, Social

Matias Sada, Producer

Maggie Higgins, Marketing Specialist

Gabriel Montauti, Director, International Menu and Product Dev.

BarkleyOKRP

Matt McNulty, Executive Creative Director

Ben Pfutzenreuter, Executive Creative Director

Rony Castor, Group Creative Director

Freddy Agostini, ACD Art Director

Ernesto Martinez, ACD Copywriter

Arrie Hurd, ACD Art Director

Miki Turner, ACD Copywriter

Ingrid Ramos, Senior Copywriter

Jake Bassler, Content Creator

Rock Darlington, SVP, Executive Producer

Laura Johnson, Executive Producer

Zach Mendenhall, SVP, Client Experience

Jason Reno, VP, Client Experience

Lauren McNicholas, Director, Client Experience

Grace Clarke, Manager, Client Experience

Michaela Edwards, Director, PR

Snacks

Irec Kriske, Executive Producer

David Ma, Director

Chloe Weaver, Director of Photography

Ryan Creighton, Line Producer

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b529c129-efe2-433c-bf29-fddfe32d1c72

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