Denny’s Unveils New Brand Evolution And Creative Campaign Drawing Inspiration From Classic Sitcoms

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s has long been engrained in the world of TV pop-culture stemming back to the prime of sitcom. From late-night post-show wind-downs to the iconic booth scenes that defined its favorite TV friendships, America’s Diner has always been an unscripted stage for great culture. In its newest creative campaign, Denny’s is leaning hard into that comforting, laugh-track nostalgia.
The brand is stepping back into the golden age of television to remind Guests that the best conversations, the wildest late-night debriefs, and the most memorable moments don’t just happen on screen. They happen right here in its restaurants, over a classic breakfast Slam®, sharing a new Diner Dipper, or digging into a Moons Over My Hammy.
Slide into a booth, tap into that retro charm, and welcome yourself back to the original set of American culture; America's Diner is open, where everyone’s main-character moment is waiting.
Check out the first spot in the series that will roll out throughout the rest of the year. “Welcome to Denny’s” is a blast from the past introduction to the campaign that spotlights the newest additions to the Slammin’ Meal Deals Under $10 menu, various mealtime occasions, and features the popular family content creator group – The McFarland’s. “Parents Can’t Hear” is a hilarious take on family dynamics and mealtime occasions, with a nod to Denny’s iconic punk rock connection, while highlighting the all-new “The Clock’s Off” Menu. See all campaign spots below:
- “Welcome to Denny’s” 30s (English)
- “Parents Can’t Hear” 15s (English)
- “Welcome to Denny’s” 30s (Spanish)
- “Parents Can’t Hear” 15s (Spanish)
In tandem with this new creative campaign launch, Denny’s is rolling out a new look and feel that Guests will start to notice throughout the campaign series on the brand’s website, social media, to-go packaging, employee uniforms, and in restaurants.
Advertising Campaign Credits:
Denny's
Meredith Thornton, VP Brand Strategy and Communications
Vivian Velazquez, Sr. Director Brand Activations
Carlos Castro, Associate Creative Director
Sam Ellis, Creative Director, Social
Matias Sada, Producer
Maggie Higgins, Marketing Specialist
Gabriel Montauti, Director, International Menu and Product Dev.
BarkleyOKRP
Matt McNulty, Executive Creative Director
Ben Pfutzenreuter, Executive Creative Director
Rony Castor, Group Creative Director
Freddy Agostini, ACD Art Director
Ernesto Martinez, ACD Copywriter
Arrie Hurd, ACD Art Director
Miki Turner, ACD Copywriter
Ingrid Ramos, Senior Copywriter
Jake Bassler, Content Creator
Rock Darlington, SVP, Executive Producer
Laura Johnson, Executive Producer
Zach Mendenhall, SVP, Client Experience
Jason Reno, VP, Client Experience
Lauren McNicholas, Director, Client Experience
Grace Clarke, Manager, Client Experience
Michaela Edwards, Director, PR
Snacks
Irec Kriske, Executive Producer
David Ma, Director
Chloe Weaver, Director of Photography
Ryan Creighton, Line Producer
About Denny's Corp.
Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.
Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.
Media Contact
Denny’s Media Team
864-597-8005
media@dennys.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b529c129-efe2-433c-bf29-fddfe32d1c72
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5beb8b5-0061-470a-95a5-cbdefc6db8b8