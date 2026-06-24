Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size to Reach USD 8.14 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size was valued at USD 3.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% during 2026–2035. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing radioligand therapy commercialization, expanding precision oncology adoption, rising demand for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing services, and growing investments in nuclear medicine infrastructure globally.





Get a Sample Copy of the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size, Share & Forecast Report 2026–2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10477

The Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market is witnessing an impressive amount of growth, due to the rapid expansion of theranostics, rising clinical use of Lutetium-177 treatments, rising investments in Actinium-225 programs, and increasing outsourcing of radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing by pharma and biotech organizations. Increasing capability of large-scale isotope production and the demand for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing under GMP conditions are continuing to drive the market.

Commercialization of Radioligand Therapies Accelerates Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Growth

The growing commercialization of radioligand therapies is emerging as one of the most significant growth drivers for the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in targeted radionuclide therapies capable of delivering highly localized radiation directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. As more radiopharmaceutical products advance toward commercialization, demand for specialized isotope handling, radiochemistry development, GMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and commercial-scale production services continues to increase substantially.

Why Pharmaceutical Companies Are Outsourcing Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies today are increasingly forming strategic partnerships with radiopharmaceutical CDMOs to expedite their drug development process, gain access to isotopes, enhance their GMP manufacturing process, and market globally targeted radionuclide therapies. By outsourcing, pharmaceutical companies are able to cut down on expenses while gaining access to expertise in radiochemistry.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Curium

Eckert & Ziegler

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Cardinal Health

SOFIE Biosciences

PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

SpectronRx

Monrol

SHINE Technologies

IONETIX Corporation

Nucleus RadioPharma

Evergreen Theragnostics

Minerva Imaging

Seibersdorf Labor GmbH

Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Jubilant Radiopharma

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Isotopia Molecular Imaging

Segmentation Analysis:

By Radioisotope Type

The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) segment dominated the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 29.00% of total market revenue due to the growing commercialization of Lu-177-based radioligand therapies, increasing regulatory approvals, and rising clinical adoption of theranostic oncology treatments. The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) segment is also expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 14.24% owing to the increasing investments in prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumor, and solid tumor treatment programs globally.

By Service Type

The Clinical Manufacturing segment held the largest market share of approximately 31.00% in 2025 owing to the surging numbers of radiopharmaceutical candidates advancing through clinical development pipelines globally. The Fill-Finish & Packaging segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category, expanding at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period caused by the increasing commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products globally.

By Application

The Oncology segment dominated the market with approximately 48.00% share in 2025 owing to the rising adoption of precision oncology therapies worldwide. The Oncology segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 11.44%. Expanding clinical success of radioligand therapies and increasing investments in personalized cancer treatment platforms are accelerating segment growth globally.

By End User

The Pharmaceutical Companies segment accounted for the largest market share of approximately 32.00% in 2025 due to surging investments in radiopharmaceutical pipelines. The Pharmaceutical Companies segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 14.98%, supported by increasing radiopharmaceutical commercialization activities and expanding partnerships with specialized CDMO providers.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market in 2025, contributing approximately 43.00% of total market revenue. The region benefits from advanced nuclear medicine infrastructure, strong clinical research capabilities, growing adoption of radioligand therapies, and significant investments in isotope production facilities and radiochemistry expertise.

The U.S. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market was valued at approximately USD 1.29 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.00 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.77%. The United States remains the largest radiopharmaceutical CDMO market globally, supported by expanding radioligand therapy pipelines, increasing isotope production investments, strong precision oncology adoption, and growing partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and specialized contract manufacturing organizations.

The Europe Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market is estimated to be USD 1.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.51% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 31.00% of the global market in 2025. Growing adoption of nuclear medicine, expanding radiopharmaceutical R&D activities, and increasing demand for targeted oncology treatments are supporting regional market growth. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Italy remain major contributors to regional expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 13.65%. Increasing healthcare investments, rising oncology patient populations, growing nuclear medicine infrastructure, and expanding radiopharmaceutical research activities across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are accelerating market growth.

Recent Developments:

2026: Curium announced expansion of its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure to strengthen commercial-scale production capabilities for targeted radionuclide therapies and support growing global oncology demand.

Curium announced expansion of its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure to strengthen commercial-scale production capabilities for targeted radionuclide therapies and support growing global oncology demand. 2026: Eckert & Ziegler expanded isotope manufacturing and radiopharmaceutical service capabilities to address increasing clinical and commercial demand for precision oncology and theranostic applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RADIOLIGAND THERAPY COMMERCIALIZATION & PIPELINE ANALYSIS – helps you understand development trends across targeted radionuclide therapies, late-stage oncology programs, regulatory approvals, and commercialization opportunities.

– helps you understand development trends across targeted radionuclide therapies, late-stage oncology programs, regulatory approvals, and commercialization opportunities. RADIOISOTOPE PRODUCTION & SUPPLY CHAIN ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate isotope availability, manufacturing capacity, logistics challenges, sourcing strategies, and global supply chain reliability.

– helps you evaluate isotope availability, manufacturing capacity, logistics challenges, sourcing strategies, and global supply chain reliability. THERANOSTICS & PRECISION ONCOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities associated with diagnostic-therapeutic integration, personalized medicine approaches, and emerging oncology treatment pathways.

– helps you identify growth opportunities associated with diagnostic-therapeutic integration, personalized medicine approaches, and emerging oncology treatment pathways. ALPHA-EMITTING & NEXT-GENERATION RADIOTHERAPEUTIC TRACKER – helps you assess advancements in Actinium-225, alpha-emitting isotopes, novel radioisotopes, and future radiopharmaceutical innovations.

– helps you assess advancements in Actinium-225, alpha-emitting isotopes, novel radioisotopes, and future radiopharmaceutical innovations. CDMO CAPACITY EXPANSION & GMP MANUFACTURING BENCHMARKS – helps you uncover investment trends across radiochemistry facilities, isotope handling infrastructure, analytical testing capabilities, and commercial-scale production networks.

– helps you uncover investment trends across radiochemistry facilities, isotope handling infrastructure, analytical testing capabilities, and commercial-scale production networks. FUTURE RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge developments in targeted radionuclide therapies, isotope technologies, precision oncology platforms, and next-generation radiopharmaceutical manufacturing opportunities through 2035.

To access radioligand therapy pipeline insights, isotope production trends, CDMO capacity benchmarks, and precision oncology market opportunities.

Purchase the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Report with Detailed Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10477

Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.54% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Radioisotope Type (Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), Gallium-68 (Ga-68), Fluorine-18 (F-18), Actinium-225 (Ac-225), Others)

• By Service Type (Process Development, Analytical & QC Testing, Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing, Fill-Finish & Packaging)

• By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Theranostics, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Nuclear Medicine Centers, Hospitals & Health Systems Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Size 2026

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth 2026

Radiopharmaceutical Injectors Market Trends 2026

Synthesis Modules for Radiotracers Market Analysis 2026

Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.