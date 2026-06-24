Build Show LIVE Expands Texas Presence with San Antonio Debut September 10-12 as Southern Construction Boom Accelerates

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build Show LIVE, the South's premier educational event for builders, contractors, and tradespeople, returns as the Texas construction boom accelerates. The third iteration of Build Show LIVE will take place at San Antonio's Henry B. González Convention Center September 10-12, featuring the most comprehensive education line-up yet, including over 50 sessions, practical demonstrations, and an exclusive site tour.

In partnership with Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show, Build Show LIVE was created to bridge the gap between building science theory and real-world job site application, allowing builders to learn directly from Matt and other Build Experts™. Build Show LIVE combines education with live demonstrations and networking specifically tailored to builders focused on quality, performance, and technology.

More than 3,000 construction professionals are expected to join Build Show LIVE, the event transforming home construction, this September.





Building on the New-Home Construction Boom in the South

Four of the top 10 cities leading in new-home construction are in Texas, with Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio all claiming a spot, and seven out of the 10 cities listed located in the South, according to a 2026 Consumer Affairs report. Build Show LIVE emerged through a recognized need in the construction industry for a platform that unites building science principles and practical applications to build high-quality, high-performance homes in a live, interactive format.

“Build Show LIVE is the gathering place for builders serious about quality and performance who want to level up their skills to meet the growing housing demand in the South,” says Sue Pino, show director, Build Show LIVE. “For the third consecutive year, we are expanding our education lineup with additional sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and more opportunities for builders to connect with the experts and products that will help them deliver better homes.”

Top manufacturers in residential tools and solutions are set to showcase the latest innovations in home construction to decision makers seeking advanced technologies and sustainable materials to elevate their craftsmanship. Exhibiting companies signed on for the 2026 event include Huber Engineered Woods, Pella Windows & Doors, Polyguard, Isokern, PROSOCO, Bosch Home Comfort, and HighSpire.

Industry-leading Education

Over 50 expo hall and classroom education sessions will be led by Build Experts™ and industry leaders, covering pressing topics geared towards home builders, contractors, remodelers, and architects, including:

Build HD Standard: Designing to High-Performance, featuring Matt Risinger and Tim Hill of Risinger Build along with architect and builder Jim Gunn, Southpass Design | Build

and along with architect and builder What's Hot, What's Not: Top Custom-Home Design Trends, with custom home builder Stephanie Dailey, Steven Dailey Construction, and architect Alexandra Baczek, Steven Baczek Architect

and architect Building Science Basics: Understanding the Four Control Layers, with builder Jake Bruton, Aarow Building

AI, Automations, and VAs: Top 5 profit boosters for the 2026 Builder, with Danny Kerr, Breakthrough Academy

Managing $30M+ Projects: Challenges, Risk, Opportunity, with Hugo Reynolds, Dowbuilt









VIP Experience

VIP attendees will have access to an exclusive site tour, offering a behind the scenes look at a home under construction as seen in Matt Risinger’s newest Build Original Series® Frame to Finish, documenting the journey behind building a high-performance home, including design choices, trusted products, and building-science informed techniques.

“The concept of Build Show LIVE began as a dream to provide a space for peer-to-peer learning, where experienced builders share the critical skills, strategies, and techniques that raise the bar of residential construction,” says Matt Risinger, founder, The Build Show. “We are thrilled to see growing attendance and engagement year-over-year and remain committed to providing the right resources for builders to continue bettering the industry.”

Registration for Build Show LIVE 2026 is now open. VIP packages, including an exclusive site tour, are limited. For more information on attendee categories and pricing, visit buildshowlive.com.

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship, and project-specific techniques. Build Show LIVE brings together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders, and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations, and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training, and the most accessible resources under one roof at the premier event for the Build community. To learn more about the event, visit www.buildshowlive.com.

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Founder and Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 7M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results. For more information, please visit www.thebuildshow.com.

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