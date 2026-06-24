Continuation of the implementation of Atos Group’s refinancing strategy

Paris, France – June 24, 2026 – Following the press release dated 12 May 2026 regarding the successful issuance of new €1,250 million of senior secured notes, Atos Group confirms that it has:

fully and as a priority repaid its 1L term loan facility, including the related cash and accrued PIK interest; and

launched an offer to purchase its 1L notes, including the related cash and accrued PIK interest.

Atos Group today announces that bondholders who have tendered their notes into the 1L notes repurchase offer represent an aggregate nominal amount of €58,581,512 (for further details, bondholders are invited to refer to section “Debt” of the website).

Atos Group will purchase the notes so tendered on 25 June 2026 at a price equal to the applicable early redemption amount which is equal, at such date, to the early redemption amount of 106.161% of the principal amount (including the PIK accrued interest) together (without double counting) with the accrued cash interest.

As announced in the press release dated 12 May 2026, Atos Group expects to launch, on 25 June 2026, a voluntary early redemption of the remaining outstanding 1L Notes (representing a principal amount of approximately €743,679,842 million following completion of the offer to purchase the notes). The remaining notes are expected to be redeemed on or around 6 July 2026 at a price equal to 114.791% of their principal amount, comprising (i) the accrued PIK interest, and (ii) the contractual 8% early redemption premium, together (without double counting) with accrued cash interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement does not constitute, and is not part of, an offer or an invitation to buy, acquire, subscribe, sell, dispose of or issue, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, dispose of, issue, buy, acquire or subscribe for, securities in the United States.

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE, PUBLISH OR DISSEMINATE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atosgroup.com

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atosgroup.com

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