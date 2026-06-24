



NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What EliteClouds.com does

EliteClouds operates a GPU cloud-rental model: it acquires physical GPU hardware and rents that compute capacity to AI and enterprise clients who need it. Participants can own a full GPU unit or a fractional share of one, and earn a share of the rental income the hardware generates - positioning it as infrastructure income rather than speculation on token prices or model hype.

The emphasis throughout is on the asset itself: real, owned hardware with a defined economic life, not an abstract financial instrument.

Company background

Operating since 2011 - an established operator rather than a recent entrant to the space.



UK-licensed company, with licensing documentation published in its terms.



Hardware insured by CHUBB, a global insurer, covering the physical GPU infrastructure.

Completed audit in 2026.

126,000 users



Available in 45 regions



As artificial intelligence dominates allocation conversations, one question keeps surfacing on conference stages: how do you actually monetize the AI boom without betting on which model, chatbot, or app comes out on top? At this June's Morningstar Conference - where AI monetization was a central theme - EliteClouds.com put forward a deliberately unglamorous answer: own the infrastructure everyone is forced to rent.

The "picks and shovels" thesis

The company's framing is borrowed from the Gold Rush, where the most durable fortunes weren't made by prospectors but by the merchants who sold them picks, shovels, and supplies.

EliteClouds applies the same logic to AI. Training and running modern models requires enormous GPU compute - and that demand is largely indifferent to which individual company "wins." Whether the leading model next year is built by a giant or a startup, it still needs to run on GPUs.

"We don't try to pick the winner of the AI race - we sell the shovels everyone in that race has to buy," is how the company summarized its position on the panel. Rather than speculating on AI applications, EliteClouds focuses on the compute layer underneath them.

The takeaway from Morningstar

EliteClouds' message to the conference audience was that the most resilient way to participate in AI's growth may be the least flashy one. Models will rise and fall; compute demand, the company argues, is the constant underneath all of it.

In a market crowded with bets on the next breakthrough application, EliteClouds.com is content to be in the supply business - selling shovels while everyone else digs.