Red8 Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2026

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Red8 on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

“This recognition reflects the dedication and strength of the Red8 team and the trust that clients place in us every day,” said Scott Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer, Insight Capital Solutions, parent company of Red8. “Red8 is committed to helping clients navigate a shifting technology environment with confidence, serving as a strategic partner that delivers innovative solutions and measurable results. This distinction reinforces the team’s ongoing focus on helping clients address their most critical IT priorities and achieve long-term success.”

Red8 combines deep technical expertise with a business-first approach to help organizations modernize, innovate, and achieve measurable outcomes. Its portfolio of IT solutions includes data center and network modernization, security and compliance, analytics and enterprise applications, DevOps and cloud, and more.

“The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year’s Solution Provider 500.”

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list will be featured online at CRN.com/SP-500/sp2026 beginning June 8.

About Red8

Red8 is a practice-led technology solutions provider that helps enterprises modernize, secure, and optimize their digital infrastructure. We bring together deep engineering expertise across infrastructure, networking & security, cybersecurity, AI and advanced consulting services to help clients move faster—from strategy through execution and ongoing operations. Our model integrates consulting, implementation, and managed services to deliver measurable outcomes, not just technology—allowing clients to innovate with confidence in an increasingly complex environment.

Visit: www.red8.com . Follow Red8 on LinkedIn and Instagram .

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