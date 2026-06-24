Second notice to Extraordinary General Meeting

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the “Company”) informs its shareholders that the extraordinary general meeting will be held on second notice, on 13 July 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time), the extraordinary general meeting of 17 June not having been held, for lack of quorum.

The extraordinary general meeting is called to deliberate, on second notice, on the same agenda as that of the first extraordinary general meeting of 17 June 2026 and as published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Luxemburger Wort on 24 June 2026. The procedures for voting at this extraordinary general meeting are set out in the mentioned convening notice.

This extraordinary general meeting will be held behind closed doors, at the Company’s registered office located at 21, rue du Puits Romain, L-8070 Bertrange, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The convening notice and the preparatory documents for this extraordinary general meeting are available on the Company’s website, in the Investor Relations / General Meeting section, at:

https://www.solutions30.com/investorrelations/general-meeting/.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484 - code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

actionnaires@solutions30.com - Tel: +33 (0)1 86 86 00 63



Analysts/Investors: investor.relations@solutions30.com

Press: media.relations@solutions30.com

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