PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive enters into exclusive negotiations with Modelabs with a view to the disposal of its subsidiary Bigben Connected





Lesquin, 24 June 2026, 6:00 PM

Bigben Interactive enters into exclusive negotiations with Modelabs with a view to the disposal of its subsidiary Bigben Connected





Lesquin, June 24, 2026 – Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Modelabs, with a view to the disposal of the entire share capital of its subsidiary Bigben Connected (the “Transaction”).





As part of the conciliation proceedings opened for the benefit of the Company by judgment of the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole dated March 4, 2026 (the “Conciliation Proceedings”), the Company has initiated a process to review strategic options with respect to its asset portfolio, with the aim of strengthening its financial structure on a long-term basis. It is in this context that the Company has selected Modelabs as its exclusive partner to explore the disposal of Bigben Connected.

Bigben Connected, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, specializes in the design and sale of mobile accessories, in particular under the Force® brand, as well as connected devices. As key player in the French mobile accessories market, the subsidiary generated revenue of approximately €97 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and currently employs around 114 employees.

Modelabs is a leading distributor of mobility products in France, generating revenue of approximately €495 million in 2025. Modelabs and Bigben Connected operate in complementary segments of the sector's value chain — Modelabs in handset distribution, Bigben Connected in the design and sale of accessories. This combination would create a major integrated French player covering the entire value chain.

The completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to the customary conditions precedent applicable in view of the legal framework governing the Transaction, including in particular the prior information and consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies, the approval of the competent corporate bodies of the Company and Modelabs, and the obtaining of any required regulatory authorizations, as applicable.

Completion of the Transaction is expected to occur in late September 2026.

No assurance can be given as to the outcome of the exclusive negotiations or as to whether a definitive agreement between the parties will be reached.

The Company will keep the market informed of developments in its situation and the outcome of the negotiations.

As part of the Conciliation Proceedings, discussions are continuing with the Company’s financial creditors with a view to reaching a favorable outcome for all parties in connection with the restructuring of the Company's financial debt. The proposed Transaction of Bigben Connected forms part of this overall restructuring process.

Upcoming events:

Release of 2025-2026 fiscal year results and Q1 2026/2027 sales, on July 20, 2026 (after market close)





ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE







IFRS REVENUE 2025-2026: €284.5M















HEADCOUNT

More than 1 300 employees











INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for SRD long

ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP











PRESS CONTACT

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00









Attachment