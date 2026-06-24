Innovotech Inc. to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 25th

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT; OTCQB: IOTCF) (“Innovotech” or the “Company”), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, today announced that Craig Milne, CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 25th, 2026

DATE: June 25th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc. is an established and scaling life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Innovotech Inc.

Craig Milne, CEO

+1-604-239-1819

craig.milne@innovotech.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com