AMZFAST Launches Prime Day 2026 Deals in the U.S. with Up to 28% Off Gaming Monitors

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMZFAST, the gaming monitor brand under Express Luck Group, today announced the launch of its Prime Day 2026 promotion in the United States, offering discounts of up to 28% on select gaming monitors through Amazon.com.

The promotion highlights several of AMZFAST's most popular displays, including the flagship AMZG27F6U Dual Mode Gaming Monitor, which enables users to switch instantly between 4K 160Hz and Full HD 320Hz modes for both immersive AAA gaming and competitive esports performance.

Also featured are the AMZG34C8 Pro, a 34-inch curved UWQHD ultrawide monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and the AMZG34C8, which delivers the same immersive 3440×1440 ultrawide experience at an even more accessible price point. For gamers seeking exceptional value, the AMZG27C1 Pro offers a 240Hz refresh rate, curved design, and premium metal stand.

Prime Day discounts reach as high as 28% across the U.S. lineup, making premium gaming performance more accessible to players, creators, and everyday users.

About AMZFAST

AMZFAST is a dedicated esports and gaming monitor brand under Express Luck Group, delivering immersive, high-performance visual experiences to gamers and professional users worldwide. Express Luck Group ranks among the world's Top 10 television exporters, with over 29 years of expertise in smart display manufacturing, five production centers across four continents, and a distribution network spanning more than 60 countries. Monthly production capacity exceeds 700,000 units, certified by CE, UL, FCC, TÜV, GS, ETL, and Energy Star.

AMZFAST gaming monitors feature refresh rates up to 400Hz, Fast IPS, OLED and VA panel technologies, Adaptive-Sync, AI gaming features, and comprehensive Eye Care solutions. The brand's latest ultra-wide curved flagship monitor was recognized with the Red Dot Design Award 2026. AMZFAST has also received recognition from several leading international design and technology organizations, including the CES Innovation Awards, IDPA Japan Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, and American Good Design Awards.

For more information, visit: www.amzfast.net

All prices listed are original list prices before Prime Day discount. Discounted prices are visible on Amazon product pages during the campaign period. All specifications subject to change without notice.