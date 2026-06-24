Global Scrum Alliance Community Surpasses 2 Million Credentials Earned

DENVER, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a definitive sign that agility has become the foundational skill for the modern workforce, the Scrum Alliance® community has officially surpassed 2 million professional credentials earned from the organization. This historic milestone belongs entirely to the global community that built, shaped, and sustained this movement from the ground up.

This ecosystem is anchored by the training partners who scale workplace agility through hands-on education, and the members who sustain it through everyday practice. This milestone is a collective victory for every layer of the community: the early practitioners who first legitimized agility globally, the volunteers who shape professional standards, the local chapters and User Groups creating grassroots community, the enterprises adopting it at scale, and the dedicated members driving it forward every day.

From foundational certifications to emerging microcredentials, these credentials reflect a global movement of professionals applying agile principles beyond software and technology into business operations, healthcare, education, marketing, product development, leadership, and organizational transformation.

As organizations face unprecedented complexity driven by the rapid rise of AI and other disruptive forces, agile capabilities have become more important than ever. Agile principles and behaviors serve as the essential foundation for navigating these dynamics, allowing professionals across every sector to take charge of their career longevity and build adaptable, future-proof skill sets.

"Reaching two million credentials serves as a definitive index for a broader shift in the global talent market—one where agility is a core requirement for organizational resilience," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "Modern enterprises increasingly rely on multi-faceted employees who can enable strategy, navigate AI-driven disruption, lead organizational change, and solve complex business problems. This milestone belongs to our extraordinary community. From the early practitioners who legitimized agility globally to the trainers and partners who scale it today, this celebrates the people who drive meaningful results in an unpredictable world."

More than just badges on a resume, these credentials represent a commitment by professionals to evolve continuously. Through foundational courses like the Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®) to targeted microcredential courses like AI for Product Owners , the Scrum Alliance ecosystem is actively defining what it means to be resilient.

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

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