The Developing Doctor Launches CME-Accredited Course to Enhance Physician Wellbeing

Iowa City, IOWA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Developing Doctor has unveiled its latest self-paced course, "Mastery & Wellness: How to Thrive as a Physician," now approved for 12 physician CME credits. This course is jointly provided with the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM), making it eligible for reimbursement through most institutional CME budgets.

Designed for physicians of all stages, from residents struggling with new responsibilities to new attendings, mid-career physicians wondering what is next, and physician leaders wanting to better support their teams, the course offers significant value by combining essential content with CME credit. Physicians can apply this course toward licensure and board requirements, while organizations can support it through existing continuing-education allowances.

"Most institutions already spend on CME, and most say they care about physician wellbeing. Those two things rarely sit in the same place," said Dr. Ben Reinking, founder of The Developing Doctor. "This course puts them together. A physician earns real credit while doing the work that helps them stay in medicine for the next twenty years."

The course is structured around a four-phase career-architecture method: Identify, Align, Develop, Sustain. It includes 36 video lessons, each under ten minutes, accompanied by worksheets, three validated assessments, and approximately twelve hours of structured content. Physicians can complete the course privately and at their own pace, claiming their credit and certificate through PIM's portal upon completion.

With no cohort dates, enrollment windows, or group sessions to coordinate, physicians can start the course as soon as access is granted and revisit the material quarterly, with lifetime access included.

Physician turnover is a costly issue for healthcare organizations, and many wellness offerings stop at awareness. "Mastery & Wellness" provides physicians with a written blueprint for a sustainable career, moving beyond traditional resilience seminars.

"Supporting your clinicians shouldn't require a new budget category or a six-month rollout," Reinking emphasized. "It should be something a physician can start this week, that counts toward their CME, and that they keep coming back to."

"Mastery & Wellness: How to Thrive as a Physician" is currently available at https://courses.thedevelopingdoctor.com.

Organizations interested in supporting multiple clinicians can contact The Developing Doctor for more information.

About The Developing Doctor

Dr. Ben Reinking, the founder of The Developing Doctor, is on a mission to help physicians rediscover the joy and purpose that called them to medicine. As a practicing pediatric cardiologist and medical educator, he intimately understands the challenges that can lead to burnout and disillusionment among doctors at all career stages. Through The Developing Doctor's coaching programs, Dr. Reinking empowers medical students, trainees, and practicing physicians to thrive personally and professionally. He draws on his extensive clinical and leadership experience and his journey of overcoming burnout to guide clients in developing the self-awareness, resilience, and communication skills that are key to navigating the complexities of modern medicine. What sets The Developing Doctor apart is Dr. Reinking's holistic approach, which recognizes that finding fulfillment as a physician requires aligning one's work with one's values, strengths, and passions. By partnering with clients to gain this clarity of purpose, set meaningful goals, and take balanced action, he helps them create careers that energize rather than deplete them. At the heart of Dr. Reinking's work is a belief in the transformative power of coaching to help physicians not just survive but truly thrive in their roles as healers, leaders, and educators. Through The Developing Doctor, he is nurturing a movement of physicians empowered to find direction, balance, and joy in their life's work so they can bring their best selves to the practice of medicine.

Press Inquiries

Ben Reinking

drben [at] thedevelopingdoctor.com

https://thedevelopingdoctor.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=iK__YLHYZls