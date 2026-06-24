AKC Lauds Pet & Public Health Priorities in Senate Farm Bill 2.0

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, applauds the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee’s base text for the 2026 Senate Agricultural Authorization Act, the “Farm Bill 2.0”. This measure accompanies and shares important positive priorities with the recently passed House Farm Bill (H.R. 7567, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026.) The bill reauthorizes key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs through 2031 and serves as an important vehicle to address federal priorities in the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

“The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, led by Chairman John Boozman, and committee professional staff have demonstrated exceptional care and bi-partisan efforts in presenting a bill that not only supports crucial U.S. agricultural programs, but also supports important priorities that advance pet and public health and protect responsible dog owners,” said AKC Executive Secretary & VP, Government Relations, Sheila Goffe, “AKC is also grateful to committee and staff leadership in avoiding extreme ‘feel-good’ proposals that could restrict or undermine responsible, science-based dog care and training practices.”

Dog-related highlights of the bill’s base text include:

Expands USDA’s electronic health documentation requirements for pets entering the United States to protect pet and public health, while also protecting dog owner’s rights. This reflects language in the Healthy Dog Importation Act (H.R. 3349/ S 1725) by requiring electronic records documentation on dogs prior to their importation that confirms the dog is in good health; microchipped; has received all necessary vaccination and parasite treatments, demonstrated negative test results, and has a health certificate from an accredited veterinarian; and in the case of a dog intended for transfer, is at least 6 months old. Exceptions are provided for dogs that are personal pets of United States origin returning to the United States; United States military working dogs; for research purposes; and coming to the United States solely for veterinary treatment; among several others. AKC opposes the current, arbitrary ban on the import of all puppies under the age of 6 months, and advocates for this alternative that is both more effective for protecting public health, and allows for healthy, personally owned puppies to enter the country.





This reflects language in the Healthy Dog Importation Act (H.R. 3349/ S 1725) by requiring electronic records documentation on dogs prior to their importation that confirms the dog is in good health; microchipped; has received all necessary vaccination and parasite treatments, demonstrated negative test results, and has a health certificate from an accredited veterinarian; and in the case of a dog intended for transfer, is at least 6 months old. Exceptions are provided for dogs that are personal pets of United States origin returning to the United States; United States military working dogs; for research purposes; and coming to the United States solely for veterinary treatment; among several others. AKC opposes the current, arbitrary ban on the import of all puppies under the age of 6 months, and advocates for this alternative that is both more effective for protecting public health, and allows for healthy, personally owned puppies to enter the country. Protecting Animals with Shelter. Reauthorizes funding for transitional shelters that allow victims of domestic violence to seek safety without leaving their pets behind.





Reauthorizes funding for transitional shelters that allow victims of domestic violence to seek safety without leaving their pets behind. National Detector Dog Training Center. Authorizes the USDA National Detector Dog Training Center to establish additional training facilities to prepare specially selected dogs and their handlers to detect invasive pests and diseases that threaten American agriculture.





AKC urges the Senate Agriculture Committee to advance these positive initiatives without amendment.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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