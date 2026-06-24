Gao Jifan at SNEC: From A Dual-Engine Model to A Three-Pillar Roadmap for Crystalline Silicon

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trinasolar and Dean of Trinasolar Central Research Institute, outlined a new vision for crystalline silicon, shifting from a dual-engine model to a three-pillar approach built on TOPCon 3.0, THBC and tandem technologies in his keynote speech at the SNEC opening ceremony.

TOPCon 3.0 Unlocks Greater Energy Yield in Bifacial Utility-Scale PV Scenarios

In bifacial utility-scale PV applications, which account for 85% to 88% of global installations, TOPCon 3.0 modules deliver higher energy yield per watt with ultra-high bifaciality and superior low-irradiance performance. In challenging environments such as deserts, Gobi regions, snowy areas and tidal flats, TOPCon 3.0 can improve overall energy yield by 2%-3% compared with conventional technologies, making it an optimal choice for utility-scale projects.

THBC Delivers Superior Customer Value in Distributed PV Scenarios

While TOPCon leads in bifacial scenarios, Trinasolar’s newly launched THBC unlocks greater customer value in distributed PV applications, forming a dual-engine and scenario-driven technology portfolio. Trinasolar's THBC integrates three core technologies — TOPCon, HJT and BC, delivering higher efficiency and power output. Compared with TBC technology, THBC-based modules deliver more than 20W higher output, translating into over US$0.03/W in additional value for customers.

Crystalline Silicon：Moving From Dual-Engine Model to Three-Pillar Roadmap

Looking ahead, Trinasolar has outlined a clear three-phase roadmap for crystalline silicon technology:

2024: TOPCon leads the efficiency upgrade

2026: Industrialization of TOPCon 3.0 and the dual-engine model with THBC

2030: A multi-technology landscape where crystalline silicon–perovskite tandem, TOPCon 3.0, and THBC advance in parallel as three core technology pillars.

Having set 41 world records and ushered the industry into the 900W+ module era, Trinasolar continues to regard innovation as its core driving force and lead the industry toward the next frontier of crystalline silicon photovoltaics.