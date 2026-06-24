Impact Capital Managers Welcomes New Board Members from Leading Asset Management Firms, Appoints New Board Chairs

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Capital Managers (ICM) today announced a new cadre of directors to its two governing boards : the 501(c)(6) ICM Association Board of Directors and the affiliated 501(c)(3) ICM Institute Board of Directors, alongside the appointments of Jacob Haar of Community Investment Management as Chair of the Association Board and Stonly Blue of Third Sphere as Chair of the Institute Board.

Since its founding less than a decade ago, ICM has grown into a global network of nearly 150 firms collectively managing over $80 billion in investor capital. ICM's membership is focused exclusively on market-rate, private capital impact investing strategies, spanning venture capital, private equity, credit, real assets, infrastructure, and real estate. In the first half of 2026 alone, member funds have invested more than $3 billion into companies and projects around the world, raised more than $4 billion in new capital, and seen notable exits including CoolIT Systems and Optimum Healthcare IT as well as the IPOs of Fervo Energy and Aye Finance .

"The ICM Association and Institute Boards benefit from deep bench strength across our growing membership. Our incoming directors bring valuable new perspectives in a broad range of asset classes and share a common understanding that impact and financial returns can be collinear. We have invested in our team and organizational infrastructure to ensure ICM continues to deliver for our members and meet the evolving needs of the field," said Marieke Spence, Executive Director of Impact Capital Managers.

The ICM Association connects its members to capital, peer firms, talent, and programming that drives real results. More than 50% of ICM members reported meeting a new LP through ICM programming in the past year, and among those actively fundraising, ICM introductions resulted in LP diligence for nearly one in three. ICM's programming spans more than 100 in-person and virtual events annually, including curated GP-LP events, quarterly partner and emerging leader breakfasts, and networking receptions at leading industry convenings held around the world. Beyond LP connectivity, ICM supports its members across a comprehensive set of benefits spanning peer community and network, talent and emerging leader development, fund operations, impact management capacity building, policy and advocacy engagement, and research and market intelligence.

"As incoming Chair of the ICM Association Board, I am energized by the momentum across our network and the opportunity to help guide ICM's next chapter. Our member firms are answering the call from institutional investors to deliver strategies that seek superior financial returns by backing solutions to our world’s greatest challenges. ICM is committed to setting the standard for what private capital impact investing can and should be," said Jacob Haar, Chair of the ICM Association Board and Managing Partner at Community Investment Management.

The ICM Institute, a 501(c)(3) and ICM's field-building, research, and education arm, builds the research and educational infrastructure the impact investing field needs to grow with integrity and authenticity, while also developing the next generation of its practitioners. Its Impact Allocator Perspectives 2025 series, conducted in collaboration with ICM's LP Advisory Council , chaired by Mark Berryman of Capricorn Investment Group , and in partnership with Impact Frontiers, reflects the growing demand among institutional allocators for rigorous, practitioner-led research on private capital impact investing strategies. Since launching in 2019, the Mosaic Fellowship has supported more than 100 Fellows, with 70% of alumni going on to roles in impact investing or related mission-driven finance careers. This year also marked ICM's first year co-producing Turner MIINT in partnership with the Impact, Value, and Sustainable Business Initiative (Wharton Impact) at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Now in its 15th year, the program has engaged more than 6,000 graduate students across 35+ leading business schools worldwide and awarded more than $1.2 million in seed capital to early-stage impact companies.

"The ICM Institute is dedicated to building the practitioner-led, academically-informed tools and resources that the impact investing field needs to remain on a healthy and sustainable growth path. The Turner MIINT and the Mosaic Fellowship reflect that commitment, developing the talent pipeline and human infrastructure that will lead this industry forward," said Stonly Blue, Chair of the ICM Institute Board and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Third Sphere.

The ICM Association Board is chaired by Jacob Haar, Managing Partner at Community Investment Management. The newly elected directors join the ranks of the existing Association Board, which includes senior leaders from TPG's The Rise Funds , Bain Capital Double Impact , Goldman Sachs Alternatives , Blue Highway Capital , Aligned Climate Capital , Salesforce Ventures , Apis & Heritage Capital Partners , o15 Capital Partners , and Avesta Fund . The newly elected ICM Association Board members are:

Dave Kirkpatrick, Co-Founder and Managing Director, SJF Ventures

Brian Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Shift Capital

Amie Patel, Partner, Elevar Equity

Vikas Raj, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, ResilienceVC





The ICM Institute Board is chaired by Stonly Blue, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Third Sphere. The newly appointed directors join the ranks of the existing Institute Board, which includes senior leaders from Arborview Capital and Lime Rock New Energy . The newly appointed ICM Institute Board members are:

About Impact Capital Managers:

Impact Capital Managers is a network of private capital fund managers investing for superior financial returns and meaningful impact, with a mission to accelerate the performance of its members and to scale the private capital impact investing market with integrity and authenticity. Membership is selective and open to fund strategies spanning venture capital, private equity, credit, real assets, infrastructure, and real estate. Today, the network comprises firms collectively managing over $80 billion in investor capital. ICM is a 501(c)(6) organization with an affiliated 501(c)(3), the ICM Institute. For more information, visit impactcapitalmanagers.com .

Press Contact: Garrett Jaso, Director, Communications & Policy, Impact Capital Managers gjaso@impactcapitalmanagers.com