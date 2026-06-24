StoneX Launches Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Research Practice, Expanding Equity Research Coverage and Institutional Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Financial Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the launch of its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) research practice within The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX, expanding the firm’s equity research capabilities to regional and community banks.

The establishment of the FIG research practice represents a strategic expansion of Benchmark’s existing research coverage further into the Financials sector, building on Benchmark’s established institutional franchise and reflects a continued focus on capital markets capabilities, particularly across equity capital markets (ECM), research, and distribution.

The new practice additionally strengthens StoneX’s longstanding relationships across the regional and community banking ecosystem.

“This is a natural extension of our institutional offering and our commitment to delivering high-quality, differentiated research to our clients,” said Rich Messina, CEO of Benchmark, a StoneX company. “By expanding our coverage within financial institutions, we are enhancing our ability to connect investors with actionable insights while strengthening our engagement with an important segment of the market.”

This growth is designed to complement StoneX’s existing relationships across the institutional financial landscape.

“Regional and community banks are one of the most important and underserved segments in the market, and we already work alongside them every day across fixed income, payments, and hedging," said Rob LaForte, Global Head of Fixed Income Sales and FIG at StoneX. "Adding dedicated equity research deepens what we can bring to these institutions and the investors who follow them. It's another way we show up for this segment as one firm, across the StoneX ecosystem.”

Supporting the FIG Practice with Dedicated Sector Expertise

The FIG Research practice is supported by a dedicated team spanning research, specialized sales and trading, bringing deep experience across financial institutions, equity research, and market execution.

Brett Rabatin , Head of FIG Research, will be leading the practice and brings over 25 years of experience covering regional and community banks across the sell-side, including prior leadership roles in financial institutions research.





, Head of FIG Research, will be leading the practice and brings over 25 years of experience covering regional and community banks across the sell-side, including prior leadership roles in financial institutions research. Andrew Liesch and Kenneth James join as Senior Research Analysts focused on regional and community bank coverage. Andrew joins with almost 20 years of industry experience while Kenneth’s tenure in industry, when combined with over a decade on the sell-side, provides a unique perspective to our client base. Both will be contributing deep sector expertise and longstanding industry relationships.





and join as Senior Research Analysts focused on regional and community bank coverage. Andrew joins with almost 20 years of industry experience while Kenneth’s tenure in industry, when combined with over a decade on the sell-side, provides a unique perspective to our client base. Both will be contributing deep sector expertise and longstanding industry relationships. Kyle Gierman joins as an Equity Research Associate supporting the team’s analytical and coverage efforts.





The team is complemented by dedicated distribution and execution capabilities:

Bob Hughes joins in a specialized sales role, utilizing over 25 years of experience focused on connecting FIG research and insights with targeted institutional investors.

joins in a specialized sales role, utilizing over 25 years of experience focused on connecting FIG research and insights with targeted institutional investors. Bob Hurley strengthens the trading function, bringing decades of experience and relationships in bank stocks and equity sales trading.





Together, the team has long standing experience with research, idea generation, and execution, supporting both investor engagement and client outcomes.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, Benchmark is dedicated to fostering the long-term success of corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media Contact

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

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