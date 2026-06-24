Talia Jackson and Dominick Pellegrini Graduate from the NJBankers Leading on the Cutting Edge Program

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that Talia Jackson, Fraud Analyst, and Dominick Pellegrini, BSA & Fraud Analyst, recently graduated from the New Jersey Banks Association (NJBankers) Leading on the Cutting Edge Program. This program is designed to strengthen the leadership, performance, and organizational skills of high-potential banking professionals and prepare them for future leadership opportunities in the banking industry.

“We are incredibly proud of Talia and Dominick for this achievement,” said Catherine Franzoni, SEVP, Chief Operating Officer of Manasquan Bank. “Their commitment to professional growth, continuous learning, and protecting the financial integrity of our clients reflects the values that drive our organization forward. Both have demonstrated exceptional dedication throughout their careers at Manasquan Bank and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make as emerging leaders within our Bank.”

Talia joined Manasquan Bank in 2019 as a Part Time Teller, quickly advancing through several roles including Universal Banker and BSA & Fraud Associate, before beginning her current role as a Fraud Analyst in 2025. In May 2025, she earned her Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist (CAFS) certification, further demonstrating her commitment to fraud prevention and client protection.

Dominick joined Manasquan Bank in 2023 as a BSA Intern and transitioned to a full-time role later that year. He was promoted to BSA & Fraud Analyst in May 2026. Since joining the team, Dominick earned his Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist Certification in December 2024 and his Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist Certification in April 2025.

The New Jersey Bankers Association, or NJBankers, has been an advocate for the New Jersey banking industry. Founded in a passion for representing the interests of the state’s banking community, the NJBankers mission remains as strong today as ever, even as the requirements for fulfilling its commitment have grown. To learn more about NJBankers, click here.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.5 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Manasquan Bank

Marketing Department

732.292.8400

marketingdepartment@manasquan.Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bea96a27-6346-4c11-b0b2-639a5b4c1b90