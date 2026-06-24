MemeToro Launches AI Agent Presale to Expand Access to Autonomous Blockchain Tools





SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MemeToro has announced the launch of its AI agent presale, introducing a blockchain ecosystem designed to combine artificial intelligence, decentralized applications, and user participation. The launch comes as the global AI agent market continues to attract attention, with industry forecasts projecting significant growth over the coming years.

The presale introduces the $MT token, which will serve as the core utility token within the MemeToro ecosystem . The project aims to provide users with access to AI-powered tools, prediction markets, staking opportunities, and automated blockchain features through a single platform.

Supporting AI-Powered Innovation

Artificial intelligence continues to evolve beyond chatbots and content generation tools. Businesses across multiple industries are increasingly exploring autonomous AI agents that can perform tasks, process information, and make decisions with limited human involvement.

Industry forecasts suggest the AI agent market could grow substantially by 2030 as organizations adopt automation technologies across finance, cybersecurity, telecommunications, cloud services, and enterprise software.

MemeToro's AI agent presale enters the market during this period of expansion. The company is developing an ecosystem that combines blockchain technology with AI-driven functionality, allowing users to interact with automated tools while participating in decentralized applications.

The launch reflects growing interest in platforms that bring together emerging technologies within a single environment.

AI Agent Features to Increase User Participation

The MemeToro platform is designed to provide multiple ways for users to engage with its ecosystem. Through the $MT token, participants can access staking features, prediction markets, and AI-powered utilities.

One of the project's goals is to simplify access to blockchain tools by reducing technical barriers. Users can interact with automated systems and platform features without requiring advanced coding knowledge.

The platform also plans to include AI-assisted tools that support community participation and content creation. By combining automation with blockchain infrastructure, MemeToro aims to create an environment where users can engage with AI-driven applications directly.

As artificial intelligence becomes a larger part of digital services, projects focused on practical AI integration continue to attract attention from technology enthusiasts and blockchain users alike.

Blockchain Utility Through AI Agent Technology

The rise of AI agents is creating new opportunities within blockchain ecosystems. Autonomous systems often require transparent execution, programmable rules, and digital ownership structures to operate efficiently.

Blockchain technology can provide these capabilities through decentralized networks and smart contracts. As a result, AI-focused projects have become one of the most active categories within the digital asset sector.

MemeToro is positioning its platform at the intersection of AI and blockchain by developing tools that combine automation with decentralized participation. The company believes this approach can help support broader adoption of AI-powered blockchain applications.

The AI agent presale represents an important step in building the ecosystem and expanding access to its planned features.

MemeToro Launches $MT Presale to Support Long-Term Ecosystem Development

The launch of the $MT presale is intended to support continued development of the MemeToro platform. Funds raised during the presale will contribute to ecosystem growth, feature development, and platform expansion.

As AI adoption continues to accelerate globally, demand for supporting infrastructure is also increasing. Projects that combine artificial intelligence with decentralized technology are becoming a growing area of interest within both technology and blockchain communities.

MemeToro aims to build tools that allow users to participate in this evolving sector through accessible AI-powered applications and blockchain-based services.

The company expects the AI agent economy to remain an important area of development as autonomous technologies become more widely adopted across industries.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is a blockchain project developing an AI-powered ecosystem built on the BNB Chain. The platform combines artificial intelligence, decentralized applications, prediction markets, staking opportunities, and automated blockchain tools through the $MT token ecosystem. MemeToro aims to provide accessible AI-driven solutions for users participating in the growing digital economy.

For more information, reach out to:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt