Rogue Livestock and Lamplight Logistics Announce Strategic Partnership

Three Forks, MT, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Livestock and Lamplight Logistics today announced a strategic partnership that combines Rogue's livestock expertise and deployment strategy with Lamplight's platform and connectivity infrastructure to support the delivery of scalable livestock solutions across ranches, feedyards, dairies, research programs, and livestock operations throughout the United States.

The partnership brings together Rogue Livestock's expertise in animal monitoring, deployment, and livestock data solutions with Lamplight Logistics' platform, connectivity, and data infrastructure to create a scalable livestock technology ecosystem. Together, the companies will support producers with tools designed to improve visibility, animal monitoring, operational efficiency, and access to trusted livestock information across diverse production environments.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building practical technologies that work in the field while creating the foundation for greater connectivity, automation, and data-driven decision making throughout the livestock industry.

"This partnership allows us to accelerate our business while remaining vertically focused on what matters most—delivering practical technology solutions that work in the real world," said Melissa Brandao, Founder and CEO of Rogue Livestock. "Rogue connects the animal to the data. Lamplight provides the software and infrastructure that allows us to scale."

"Rogue Livestock has built a compelling vision for the future of livestock monitoring," said Kurt Nehrenz, CEO of Lamplight Logistics. "We're excited to support that vision by providing the platform infrastructure and operational capabilities needed to help bring these technologies to market."

Initial deployments will focus on livestock operations across Montana and the surrounding region, including ranch, dairy, feedyard, and research applications. The companies expect to expand deployments as customer demand grows and new monitoring solutions are introduced.

About Rogue Livestock

Rogue Livestock is building the infrastructure for the next generation of livestock management. Combining low-cost sensing, connectivity, drones, and data intelligence, Rogue helps producers monitor, protect, and understand their animals from range to rodeo. Its mission is simple: create more value per head by turning livestock data into actionable insight, trusted provenance, and measurable outcomes across the livestock supply chain.

About Lamplight Logistics

Lamplight Logistics provides platform infrastructure, software, connectivity, and operational support needed to deploy and scale real-time tracking and IoT solutions across complex physical environments. Built to integrate multiple tracking technologies, devices, and data sources, Lamplight helps organizations transform field visibility into reliable operational intelligence.

Media Contact

Melissa Brandao

Founder & CEO

Rogue Livestock

melissa@roguelivestock.com

https://www.roguelivestock.com