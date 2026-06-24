New SAIT and Mastercard partnership targets cybersecurity gaps facing Canada’s small businesses and non-profits

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Mastercard are collaborating to expand access to cybersecurity learning and help organizations in Western Canada strengthen their digital resilience. SAIT Cybersecurity Learning Collective, powered by Mastercard, is a 10-week, 80-hour course designed for small businesses, non-profits and social enterprises, with the first cohort starting in September. Tuition is fully covered for eligible participants through funding from Mastercard, subject to program criteria and availability.

“Cyber threats don’t discriminate by size, yet many small businesses and non-profits are left navigating complex risks without the tools or support they need,” says Vis Naidoo, Associate Vice President, Continuing Education and Professional Studies, SAIT. “This course will help equip leaders with the knowledge and framework to make informed decisions and strengthen their organization’s resilience.”

Naidoo adds, “Together with Mastercard, we’re helping businesses build the digital and financial resilience needed to support their long-term growth and integrate resiliency into their foundation and organizational culture.”

Participants will gain practical tools to assess cyber risk, implement protective measures and prepare for cybersecurity incidents through immersive simulation exercises. By the end of the course, each participant will work towards developing an implementation-ready plan that aligns cybersecurity practices with their organization’s mission, governance responsibilities and operational capacity.

“Small businesses, non-profits and social enterprises are the backbone of the Canadian economy and our communities, and they are operating in an environment of increasingly complex cyber risks,” said Jennifer M. Sloan, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement, Mastercard, Canada. “Our collaboration with SAIT is about helping these organizations build the skills and confidence they need to manage digital risk, protect what they’ve built and thrive in today’s digital economy.”

SAIT Cybersecurity Learning Collective, powered by Mastercard, aims to empower the next generation of business leaders as they navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape, bringing to life a shared vision of innovation, community investment and applied learning in advanced digital technology.

Applications for the September 2026 cohort close July 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm MT.

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About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first of its kind, publicly funded technical school in North America. As a global leader in applied education, SAIT serves 40,000 students annually. SAIT offers baccalaureate and applied degree programs, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeship programs and more than 550 continuing education and corporate training courses, and specializes in four awardwinning areas of applied research. Curriculum and research priorities are developed through industry partnerships to meet workforce needs and build capacity for innovation province-wide. SAIT is recognized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta’s Top Employers (2026) and by Research Infosource Inc. as fourth among the Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada (2025). QS University Rankings and CEOWORLD magazine awarded SAIT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism top honours in 2026, each ranking the school #1 in its sector in Canada. SAIT’s School of Business was recognized as #2 in Canada on CEOWORLD’s list of Best Business Schools in the World for 2026.

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