New MyExpatTaxes Data Confirms Trend of More Americans Moving Abroad Amid ‘Trump Wave’ Relocations

Vienna, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, a leading tax filing service for Americans living abroad, today released new data showing an 80% year-over-year increase in new account registrations during the 2026 tax season compared with the same period in 2025, suggesting that a growing number of Americans are moving overseas amid what commentators have described as the "Trump Wave.

‘Trump Wave’ Drives Surge in Americans Moving Abroad, New Data Shows

A growing body of evidence suggests that more Americans are moving overseas (or actively considering doing so) in what some commentators have dubbed the "Trump Wave," and new data from US expat tax provider MyExpatTaxes indicates the trend is translating into real-world relocation activity.

The company, which provides a simple solution to staying US tax compliant from overseas, reports an 80% year-on-year increase in new account registrations during the 2026 tax season compared with the same period in 2025, reflecting a sharp rise in Americans seeking assistance with US tax obligations after moving abroad.

The growth aligns with broader migration trends reported by researchers, relocation firms, and international mobility specialists. A recent Harris Poll found that 42% of Americans have considered or plan to relocate abroad, with interest particularly strong among younger generations.

Other reports suggest the trend is accelerating. Analysis published in 2025 found the number of Americans moving abroad doubled during the first quarter of the year compared with the previous quarter, while researchers have described 2025 and 2026 as seeing the largest American emigration shift in decades.

Interest in obtaining residency and citizenship abroad has also surged. According to international mobility advisers, applications from Americans for residency and citizenship-by-investment programs doubled in 2025, while the United Kingdom recorded its highest-ever number of US citizens applying for British citizenship in early 2025.

Political polarization is frequently cited as one factor behind the trend, particularly following the 2024 presidential election. However, surveys suggest Americans are also motivated by rising living costs, healthcare access, quality of life considerations, remote work opportunities, and a desire for greater financial flexibility.

“While politics may be part of the conversation for some people, we're seeing a much broader shift,” said Nathalie Goldstein, CEO of MyExpatTaxes. “Many of the Americans coming to us are exploring a different lifestyle, lower costs, international career opportunities, or simply more flexibility about where they live.”

The increase in overseas moves is also creating greater demand for guidance around US expat tax obligations. Unlike most countries, the United States taxes citizens regardless of where they live, meaning Americans abroad must continue filing US tax returns and, in many cases, report foreign financial accounts and assets.

MyExpatTaxes says many new expats are surprised by the complexity of the system, particularly those relocating for the first time. Common areas of confusion include foreign income exclusions, foreign bank account reporting requirements, and tax deadlines specific to Americans abroad.

As more Americans consider international relocation, the company expects demand for expat tax support and educational resources to continue growing throughout 2026 and beyond.

About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

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