Dr. Wade Newman Launches New National Award for Undergraduate Entrepreneurs

BELLEFONTE, Pa., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national academic initiative officially opens today as applications launch for the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs. This competitive award supports undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate exceptional entrepreneurial vision, innovation, and a commitment to creating positive change within their industries or local communities.

The program welcomes applications from current undergraduate students enrolled at any accredited college or university in the United States. Designed to foster the next generation of business and community leaders, the initiative provides financial support to a selected student who showcases outstanding problem-solving abilities and a clear plan for an innovative business venture.

To qualify for the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs, applicants must exhibit a verified interest in entrepreneurship, business development, or innovation. The selection process centers on an original essay between 750 and 1,000 words. Applicants must describe a passionate entrepreneurial idea or venture, explain its potential to make a positive impact, and outline a strategic plan to overcome anticipated challenges.

"True entrepreneurship blends innovation with a distinct purpose to improve the lives of others," states Dr. Wade Newman, the founder of the award. "This initiative aims to discover and support driven undergraduate students who possess the determination to turn unique ideas into impactful realities."

The application process is designed to be highly accessible for busy undergraduate students. Submissions must include the original essay, the applicant's full name, university name, field of study, and direct contact information. All materials must be submitted via email to apply@drwadenewmanaward.com with the specified subject line, "Dr. Wade Newman Award Application – [Your Name]", on or before the official deadline of July 15, 2026.

A panel evaluates all received submissions based on originality, clarity of expression, depth of insight, and overall alignment with core entrepreneurial values. The final recipient of the $1,000 award will be officially announced on August 15, 2026, via the initiative's primary website.

While the award is open to students nationwide regardless of geographic location, it stems from the lifelong dedication to leadership and service exemplified by its founder. Dr. Wade Newman possesses a diverse background spanning public service as a former police officer, over 20 years of military service in the Air National Guard achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and extensive global humanitarian healthcare missions. As the founder of Eagle Valley Family Dentistry, Dr. Wade Newman combines clinical excellence with an active entrepreneurial spirit, serving as a dedicated mentor to future innovators and leaders.

For comprehensive details regarding the submission guidelines, essay formatting, or to learn more about the program, please visit the official website at https://drwadenewmanaward.com/.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Dr. Wade Newman

Dr. Wade Newman Organization: Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs

Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs Website: https://drwadenewmanaward.com/

https://drwadenewmanaward.com/ Email: apply@drwadenewmanaward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04bb469b-05be-4302-8e00-5d39dd4d985c