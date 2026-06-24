PEMCO Named One of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026

SEATTLE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance was recently recognized as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek, which honors the top midsize companies in the U.S. for creating an employee experience that drives satisfaction, happiness, and other factors that are core to PEMCO’s relationship-first culture.

“We’re proud of the way our people show up — with accountability, care, and a genuine commitment to doing what’s right,” said Shannon Rieck, Human Resources Director at PEMCO. “That consistency builds trust and shapes the PEMCO experience. We’re grateful for the dedication our employees bring to our Pacific Northwest communities — supporting one another, serving our members, and strengthening the culture we’re building together.”

For more than 75 years, PEMCO has focused on meaningful relationships with members and communities in the Pacific Northwest.

The Newsweek list recognizes the best midsize employers in the United States based on their performance across key workplace-related categories. Companies were scored across six dimensions of workplace satisfaction built from 55 individual scoring elements, which include Working Environment, Culture & Belonging, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Balance, Career Progression & Training, and Company Culture.

To learn more about career opportunities at PEMCO, visit www.pemco.com/careers.



About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 and 2026 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea6ba0c-86bf-4bbb-8af5-c8204bfa3515