S&G Laboratories Announces S&G Scholarship for Veterans to Support Undergraduate Student Veterans Pursuing Higher Education

DENVER, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S&G Laboratories proudly announces the launch of the S&G Scholarship for Veterans, a scholarship initiative designed to recognize and support undergraduate student veterans as they pursue academic achievement and professional advancement. Through an essay-based competition, the scholarship will award a $1,000 educational grant to a deserving undergraduate veteran who demonstrates dedication to personal growth, leadership, and future success.

The S&G Scholarship for Veterans reflects the longstanding commitment of S&G Laboratories to service, innovation, and community impact. By creating this scholarship opportunity, S&G Laboratories seeks to honor the contributions of military veterans while helping them navigate the educational journey that often follows military service.

Open to undergraduate students across the United States who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the scholarship is not limited to any specific state, region, or field of study. The program is intended to provide meaningful support to veterans who continue to demonstrate perseverance, discipline, and commitment in the classroom and beyond.

Founded by Dr. Lynn Puana, S&G Laboratories has built a reputation for advancing medication monitoring and laboratory testing through innovative technology and expert clinical insight. As a practicing physician serving patients on Hawaii's Big Island since 2008, Dr. Lynn Puana recognizes the importance of supporting individuals who dedicate themselves to service. The launch of the S&G Scholarship for Veterans further extends that commitment by investing in educational opportunities for those who have served their country.

S&G Laboratories was established to improve healthcare outcomes through precise laboratory testing and personalized support for clinicians. Under the leadership of Dr. Lynn Puana, the organization continues to develop solutions that enhance patient care while reducing healthcare costs. Through this scholarship initiative, S&G Laboratories applies those same values of excellence, dedication, and service to the educational community.

The scholarship competition requires applicants to submit an original essay of 500 to 800 words addressing the following prompt:

"Military service often shapes leadership abilities, resilience, and a sense of purpose. Describe how your experience as a veteran has influenced your educational journey and future career goals. Discuss the lessons you learned through service, how those lessons have impacted your approach to challenges, and how you plan to use your education to make a meaningful contribution to your community, profession, or society."

Eligible applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States, demonstrate veteran status, and maintain good academic standing. All submissions must be original works prepared specifically for the scholarship competition.

In addition to the leadership of Dr. Lynn Puana, S&G Laboratories benefits from collaboration with internationally recognized Clinical Chemist and Toxicologist Dr. Alan Wu, whose expertise contributes to the organization's commitment to precision, quality, and innovation. Together, Dr. Lynn Puana and Dr. Alan Wu have helped position S&G Laboratories as a trusted provider of advanced medication monitoring services while maintaining a strong focus on community support and positive impact.

Applications for the S&G Scholarship for Veterans are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is 15 March 2027, and the scholarship recipient will be announced in 15 April 2027 following a comprehensive review of all eligible submissions.

By establishing the S&G Scholarship for Veterans, S&G Laboratories continues its mission of supporting individuals who demonstrate commitment, integrity, and service. The organization believes that education plays a critical role in helping veterans build successful futures and create lasting contributions within their professions and communities.

Students interested in applying or learning more about the scholarship are encouraged to visit the scholarship website and review the eligibility requirements and application instructions.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: S&G Laboratories / Dr. Lynn Puana

Organization: S&G Scholarship for Veterans

Website: https://sandgscholarship.com/

Email: apply@sandgscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a235089-d8b4-49df-9bc4-8793dcedf248