Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities Announces New Opportunity Supporting Undergraduate Students Pursuing Academic Excellence

LOVELAND, Colo., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities is pleased to announce its scholarship program designed to recognize and support undergraduate students living with disabilities who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, perseverance, and a commitment to creating a positive impact in their communities and future professions.

Established in honor of Dr. Kenneth Pettine, a respected leader in orthopedic surgery, regenerative medicine, and medical innovation, the scholarship reflects a commitment to encouraging students who have overcome significant challenges while pursuing higher education. The initiative serves as a meaningful opportunity for undergraduate students across the United States who are determined to achieve their educational goals despite obstacles associated with living with a disability.

The Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities is open to students currently enrolled at accredited colleges and universities. Eligible applicants must have a documented disability, maintain good academic standing, and demonstrate leadership qualities, resilience, and dedication to educational advancement. Through this scholarship, Dr. Kenneth Pettine continues to support individuals whose determination and accomplishments exemplify the strength of the human spirit.

Applicants are required to submit an original essay addressing the following topic:

“How has living with a disability shaped your educational journey, personal growth, and future aspirations? Discuss the challenges you have overcome, the lessons you have learned, and how your experiences have influenced the impact you hope to make in your chosen field or community.”

Essays must be between 750 and 1,000 words and should provide thoughtful insight into the applicant’s experiences, personal development, and long-term goals. The review process will focus on authenticity, clarity of vision, demonstrated perseverance, and the applicant’s potential to contribute positively to society.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. Applications must be submitted no later than March 15, 2027, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on April 15, 2027.

To be considered, applicants must submit a complete application package that includes their full name, contact information, college or university name, current academic program, year of study, proof of undergraduate enrollment, original essay response, and documentation verifying disability status if required. Additional information requested includes a personal biography, GPA, phone number, address, high school name and graduation date, and the university currently attended.

All application materials must be submitted electronically to apply@drkennethpettinescholarship.com before the published deadline. Only complete applications received on time will be eligible for consideration.

The scholarship draws inspiration from the distinguished career of Dr. Kenneth Pettine, Founder and CEO of Paisley Laboratories and founder of several pioneering medical organizations. Throughout his career, Dr. Kenneth Pettine has dedicated himself to advancing healthcare through research, innovation, and patient-centered solutions. His work as a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, clinical investigator, inventor, and published researcher has contributed significantly to advancements in orthopedic and regenerative medicine.

By establishing the Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities, Dr. Kenneth Pettine reinforces his longstanding commitment to improving lives and expanding opportunities for future generations. The scholarship recognizes that perseverance, determination, and educational ambition can create meaningful change, regardless of the challenges an individual may face.

Students interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and scholarship details are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website at https://drkennethpettinescholarship.com/.

About the Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities

The Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities is an academic scholarship program dedicated to supporting undergraduate students with disabilities who demonstrate leadership, resilience, and academic commitment. Inspired by the professional achievements and service-oriented vision of Dr. Kenneth Pettine, the scholarship seeks to recognize students whose experiences and aspirations position them to make lasting contributions to their chosen fields and communities.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Kenneth Pettine

Organization: Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities

Website: https://drkennethpettinescholarship.com/

Email: apply@drkennethpettinescholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62b42e0-3ad4-4f62-8207-ca25ca7eff5b