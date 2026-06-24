Indomitus Group Launches indiAccounting: Accounting and Payroll Software You Buy Once, Own Forever

Georgetown, KY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indomitus Group today announced the release of indiAccounting, a full-featured desktop accounting application for small businesses that breaks decisively with the industry’s subscription model. indiAccounting is available for a one-time purchase of $249, with the optional indiPayroll module available as a $299 add-on — $548 total for complete accounting and payroll that never expires, never tracks you, and never holds your books hostage behind a monthly fee.

indiAccounting Dashboard

Building on the success of indiPDF for Linux, the company’s one-time-purchase PDF editor distributed on Flathub, indiAccounting extends Indomitus Group’s mission of restoring genuine software ownership to a category that needs it most: the financial records of small businesses.

"Small business owners have watched accounting software transform from a tool they owned into a rent payment that never ends," said Matt Milano, founder of Indomitus Group. "Somewhere along the way, the message to small businesses became clear: your own books are now a recurring revenue stream for someone else. We think that's backwards. Your financial data belongs to you, your software should belong to you, and the price you pay should be one you pay once."

Industry-leading cloud accounting platforms with payroll now commonly cost a small business in the range of $2,000 to $3,000 per year — every year, and rising, as subscription prices across the category continue to climb. indiAccounting with payroll costs $548, once. It pays for itself in a matter of months.

Everything a small business needs, nothing it doesn’t

indiAccounting delivers the core capabilities small businesses actually use:

Double-entry bookkeeping with a general ledger, full chart of accounts, and a complete audit trail

with a general ledger, full chart of accounts, and a complete audit trail Invoicing, estimates, and recurring billing with accounts receivable/payable management, purchase orders, payment reminders, and late fees

with accounts receivable/payable management, purchase orders, payment reminders, and late fees Banking and reconciliation with CSV, QFX, and OFX import — plus SimpleFIN support for direct bank connections without a cloud intermediary

with CSV, QFX, and OFX import — plus SimpleFIN support for direct bank connections without a cloud intermediary Fifteen financial reports including profit & loss, balance sheet, cash flow, budget vs. actual, and aging reports

including profit & loss, balance sheet, cash flow, budget vs. actual, and aging reports Time, mileage, and project tracking with profitability analysis, alongside inventory, products, and services

with profitability analysis, alongside inventory, products, and services Receipt capture and handling , sales tax jurisdiction and filing management, multi-currency support, and class and location tracking for dimensional reporting

, sales tax jurisdiction and filing management, multi-currency support, and class and location tracking for dimensional reporting Local-first data storage — your books live on your machine, under your control, never on someone else’s server

Switching is built in

indiAccounting ships with migration importers for major accounting and bookkeeping platforms, bringing customers, vendors, products, services, charts of accounts, invoices, and bills across with duplicate detection — so leaving a subscription doesn't mean starting over. Every purchase decision starts with a 30-day free trial with full feature access, no credit card required to begin.

Payroll that takes compliance seriously

The indiPayroll add-on is not a lightweight calculator. It delivers federal income tax withholding following IRS Publication 15-T, full FICA, FUTA, and SUTA handling, and state tax calculation for all 50 states plus DC — including custom local taxes for cities, counties, and school districts. Businesses get complete W-4 support, W-2 generation, quarterly 941 and annual 940 data, and 1099-NEC contractor reporting, with every pay run posting automatically to the general ledger as proper double-entry journal entries.

indiPayroll also covers ground that typically requires expensive specialized software: retirement plans including 401(k), 403(b), and IRA options with employer matching; health, dental, vision, and HSA benefits with correct pre-tax treatment; multi-state employees; S-Corp shareholder health insurance handling; and certified payroll support with prevailing wage and Davis-Bacon fringe reporting for government contractors.

Payroll pricing scales by one-time tier, not monthly per-employee fees: $299 for 1–10 employees, $499 for 11–50, and $799 for 51–100, with pay-the-difference upgrades at any time and custom pricing above 100 employees. An optional $99/year update delivers current federal and state tax table updates — and businesses that skip it lose nothing. Running new pay runs requires current tax tables, but the accounting software keeps working, and your historical payroll data, reports, and records remain accessible — forever.

Your records are always yours — even if you never pay another cent

Unlike cloud platforms, where a lapsed subscription means losing access to your own books, indiAccounting guarantees permanent access to your records. Historical data, reports, W-2 generation, and tax summaries remain fully available under every circumstance — no payment status, tier limit, or update lapse can ever lock a business out of wages it has already paid or filings it is legally required to produce.

“Privacy policies change. Architecture doesn’t,” said Milano. “We designed indiAccounting so that trusting us isn’t required. There’s no telemetry, no account login, and no cloud sync requirement — your data simply never leaves your machine unless you choose to move it.”

That architecture extends to the details: optional AES-256-GCM encryption for stored connection and payment credentials (email, bank, and processor keys), an app-level password lock, local backups you control, and cryptographically signed license keys that verify entirely offline — the software never needs to contact a server to confirm it’s licensed. Built in Rust for performance and reliability, indiAccounting runs natively on the Linux desktop.

Pricing and availability

indiAccounting is available now on Flathub and for direct download at Indomitus Group, with a 30-day free trial including full feature access:

indiAccounting — $249 one-time purchase

— $249 one-time purchase indiPayroll add-on (1–10 employees) — $299 one-time ($548 total with base)

— $299 one-time ($548 total with base) Payroll Growth (11–50 employees) — $499 one-time ($748 total with base)

— $499 one-time ($748 total with base) Payroll Growth (51–100 employees) — $799 one-time ($1,048 total with base)

— $799 one-time ($1,048 total with base) Annual tax table updates (optional) — $99/year

About Indomitus Group

Indomitus Group LLC is a Georgetown, Kentucky-based software company building privacy-first, one-time-purchase desktop applications. Its indiSuite product line includes indiPDF, the one-time-purchase PDF editor, and indiAccounting — both available for Linux on Flathub — along with indiBudget, a free and open-source personal finance application. The company’s founding principle is simple: software you buy should be software you own.

indiAccounting Payroll

Press Inquiries

Matt Milano

info [at] indomitusgroup.com

605-644-6505

https://indomitusgroup.com