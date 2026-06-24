Dallas Entrepreneur Kevin D. Kuykendall Launches National Grant for Student Athletes

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes officially opens its application cycle, offering a dedicated financial award to undergraduate students nationwide who balance academic pursuits with athletic ambitions. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur and former professional baseball player Kevin D. Kuykendall, this initiative supports the next generation of sports industry leaders, including competitive athletes, future coaches, and aspiring sports management professionals.

The program recognizes that the disciplines cultivated on the field directly translate into success within higher education and subsequent professional careers. By establishing this academic funding opportunity, Kevin Kuykendall aims to alleviate the financial pressures associated with college tuition while fostering the core values of perseverance, vision, and leadership among undergraduate applicants.

To qualify for the award, applicants must maintain active enrollment as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university within the United States. Eligible candidates must be actively pursuing or preparing for a career in athletics, which encompasses roles such as competitive sports, coaching, or sports administration.

A central component of the application is an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words. The essay prompt requires students to describe how athletics shapes their academic journey and future goals, and how the discipline, resilience, and leadership developed as a student athlete will help them succeed in both education and business. The application deadline is April 15, 2027, and the official winner announcement takes place on May 15, 2027.

The initiative stems from the personal and professional journey of Kevin D. Kuykendall, who transitioned from professional baseball after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians to building a highly successful business career. After an injury redirected his athletic path, Kevin D. Kuykendall channeled his competitive drive into entrepreneurship, eventually raising more than $550 million in private equity and debt, taking companies public, and leading enterprises that generate hundreds of millions in revenue. Today, through his family office, KSKZ Management, Kevin D. Kuykendall continues to invest in early-stage ventures and advise growing companies, utilizing the very same principles of resilience and strategy that he learned as an athlete.

The Kevin D. Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes operates with a streamlined, online submission process to ensure accessibility for students across the country. Candidates must compile their essays into a PDF or Word document and submit the file via email. A dedicated grant committee reviews all submissions based on clarity, insight, and alignment with the core values of leadership and determination. The final selection will be published directly on the official platform upon the conclusion of the review period.

Interested students, academic advisors, and athletic departments can find complete application instructions, eligibility details, and submission guidelines by visiting the official program portal.

About the Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes

The Kevin D. Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes provides financial assistance to undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate a commitment to sports and academic excellence. Founded by executive and former athlete Kevin D. Kuykendall, the program seeks to cultivate future leaders in sports management, coaching, and athletic performance by rewarding dedication, work ethic, and academic focus.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Kevin D. Kuykendall

Kevin D. Kuykendall Organization: Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes

Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes Website: https://kevinkuykendallgrant.com/

https://kevinkuykendallgrant.com/ Email: apply@kevinkuykendallgrant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8cd07be-6b49-4716-bd54-eb4f438e958a