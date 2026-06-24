New York, USA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global HPV Vaccines Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of ~8% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The HPV vaccines market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of HPV-associated cancers, including cervical, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers. Increasing government-led immunization programs, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and support from organizations such as the WHO and Gavi are further accelerating vaccine adoption worldwide. The market is also benefiting from advancements in multivalent vaccines, particularly nonavalent vaccines that offer broader protection against multiple HPV strains.

DelveInsight’s HPV Vaccines Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading HPV vaccines companies’ market shares, challenges, HPV vaccines market drivers, barriers, trends, and key HPV vaccines companies in the market.

HPV Vaccines Market Summary

2025 HPV Vaccines Market Size: USD 8.9 Billion

USD 8.9 Billion 2034 Projected HPV Vaccines Market Size: USD 18.4 Billion

USD 18.4 Billion HPV Vaccines Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 8%

8% Largest HPV Vaccines Market: North America

North America Largest Vaccine Type Segment: Quadrivalent Category

Quadrivalent Category Key Companies in the HPV Vaccines Market: GlaxoSmithKline, Xiamen Innovax, Walvax Biotechnology, Merck & Co., Serum Institute of India, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the HPV Vaccines Market

Rising Prevalence of HPV-Related Cancers: The increasing incidence of HPV-associated cancers, particularly cervical cancer, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the HPV vaccines market. HPV is also linked to anal, vulvar, vaginal, penile, and oropharyngeal cancers, which has heightened the need for preventive vaccination programs globally.

The increasing incidence of HPV-associated cancers, particularly cervical cancer, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the HPV vaccines market. HPV is also linked to anal, vulvar, vaginal, penile, and oropharyngeal cancers, which has heightened the need for preventive vaccination programs globally. Expansion of National Immunization Programs: Governments across developed and emerging economies are increasingly incorporating HPV vaccines into their national immunization schedules. Public health initiatives supported by organizations such as the WHO and Gavi are significantly improving vaccine accessibility and coverage, especially among adolescents.

Governments across developed and emerging economies are increasingly incorporating HPV vaccines into their national immunization schedules. Public health initiatives supported by organizations such as the WHO and Gavi are significantly improving vaccine accessibility and coverage, especially among adolescents. WHO’s Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer: The World Health Organization’s cervical cancer elimination initiative, which targets 90% HPV vaccination coverage among girls by age 15, has accelerated vaccine adoption worldwide. This global commitment has encouraged countries to strengthen vaccination campaigns and healthcare infrastructure.

The World Health Organization’s cervical cancer elimination initiative, which targets 90% HPV vaccination coverage among girls by age 15, has accelerated vaccine adoption worldwide. This global commitment has encouraged countries to strengthen vaccination campaigns and healthcare infrastructure. Increasing Awareness About Preventive Healthcare: Growing awareness regarding early disease prevention and the benefits of HPV vaccination is contributing substantially to market growth. Educational campaigns, school-based vaccination drives, and healthcare provider recommendations are improving public acceptance and vaccination rates.

Growing awareness regarding early disease prevention and the benefits of HPV vaccination is contributing substantially to market growth. Educational campaigns, school-based vaccination drives, and healthcare provider recommendations are improving public acceptance and vaccination rates. Introduction of Advanced and Broad-Spectrum Vaccines: Technological advancements have led to the development of nonavalent HPV vaccines that protect a broader range of HPV strains. Improved efficacy, long-term protection, and research supporting single-dose regimens are further boosting vaccine demand globally.

Technological advancements have led to the development of nonavalent HPV vaccines that protect a broader range of HPV strains. Improved efficacy, long-term protection, and research supporting single-dose regimens are further boosting vaccine demand globally. Growing Adoption of Gender-Neutral Vaccination: Many countries are expanding HPV vaccination recommendations to include boys in addition to girls. The increasing recognition of HPV-related cancers in males, especially oropharyngeal cancers, is widening the target population and driving overall market expansion.

Many countries are expanding HPV vaccination recommendations to include boys in addition to girls. The increasing recognition of HPV-related cancers in males, especially oropharyngeal cancers, is widening the target population and driving overall market expansion. Strong Support from Global Health Organizations: Organizations such as Gavi, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are providing financial and logistical support to improve vaccine access in low- and middle-income countries. These collaborations are helping reduce vaccine costs and improve supply chain infrastructure.

Get a sneak peek at the HPV vaccines market dynamics @ HPV Vaccines Market Trends

Regional HPV Vaccines Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the HPV vaccines market in 2025, contributing approximately 41% of the total market revenue across all regions.

The region’s dominance can be attributed to strong awareness regarding HPV-associated diseases, including cervical cancer, along with the presence of robust vaccination and immunization initiatives.

Supportive recommendations from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also encouraged higher vaccine uptake.

Moreover, the extensive use of advanced vaccines like Gardasil 9, elevated healthcare spending, and the early implementation of vaccination programs for both boys and girls continue to strengthen North America’s leading position in the market.

Europe

The HPV vaccines market in Europe is experiencing robust and continuous expansion, driven by the growing prevalence of cervical cancer and the heightened focus on structured screening initiatives throughout the region.

Additionally, ongoing advancements in product development and innovation are further accelerating market growth across Europe.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a significant contributor to the growth of the HPV vaccines market, driven by the increasing burden of HPV-related diseases, expanding vaccination initiatives, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Countries including China, India, Japan, and Australia are reporting a high incidence of HPV infections and cervical cancer, which is fueling the demand for preventive vaccination programs.

In addition, governments throughout the region are strengthening national immunization efforts by increasing investments and incorporating HPV vaccines into routine vaccination schedules, especially for adolescent girls.

Rising awareness campaigns conducted by the World Health Organization and regional health agencies are also encouraging higher vaccination and screening participation.

Moreover, the large population base, growing healthcare spending, and improving access to medical services across both urban and rural regions are supporting market expansion.

The growing presence of regional vaccine manufacturers providing affordable vaccine options, along with strategic partnerships and regulatory approvals, is further improving accessibility and driving the continued growth of the HPV vaccines market across APAC.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the HPV vaccines market, get a snapshot of the HPV Vaccines Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the HPV Vaccines Market

In March 2026, Merck , announced it will present new clinical and real-world data reaffirming the long-term effectiveness of the company’s 9-valent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) and its 4-valent HPV vaccine, GARDASIL® (Human Papillomavirus 4-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) against certain HPV-related cancers and diseases at the EUROGIN International Multidisciplinary HPV Congress 2026 in Vienna, Austria, from March 18-21.

, announced it will present new clinical and real-world data reaffirming the long-term effectiveness of the company’s 9-valent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) and its 4-valent HPV vaccine, GARDASIL® (Human Papillomavirus 4-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) against certain HPV-related cancers and diseases at the EUROGIN International Multidisciplinary HPV Congress 2026 in Vienna, Austria, from March 18-21. In May 2025, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Cecolin®9, the first HPV 9-valent vaccine in developing countries originating from China. As the second HPV 9-valent vaccine available worldwide, it breaks the long-standing global technological monopoly held by imported high-valency HPV vaccines.

What are HPV Vaccines?

Human Papillomavirus Infection vaccines, commonly known as HPV vaccines, are preventive vaccines designed to protect against infection caused by the HPV, a group of viruses associated with several types of cancers and genital warts. These vaccines primarily help prevent Cervical Cancer, as well as anal, vaginal, vulvar, penile, and certain head and neck cancers. HPV vaccines work by stimulating the body’s immune system to produce antibodies that can fight the virus before infection occurs. They are most effective when administered before exposure to HPV, typically during adolescence or early adulthood. Widely used HPV vaccines such as Gardasil 9 offer protection against multiple high-risk HPV strains responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases worldwide. The increasing adoption of HPV vaccination programs globally is playing a critical role in reducing HPV-related disease burden and supporting long-term cancer prevention initiatives.

HPV Vaccines Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 HPV Vaccines Market CAGR ~8% HPV Vaccines Market Size by 2034 USD 18.4 Billion Key HPV Vaccines Companies GlaxoSmithKline, Xiamen Innovax, Walvax Biotechnology, Merck & Co., Serum Institute of India, and others

HPV Vaccines Market Assessment

HPV Vaccines Market Segmentation HPV Vaccines Market Segmentation By Vaccine Type: Bivalent, Quadrivalent, and Nonavalent HPV Vaccines Market Segmentation By Indication: Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Oropharyngeal (throat) Cancer, Vaginal & Vulvar Cancers, Penile Cancer, and Genital Warts HPV Vaccines Market Segmentation By Gender: Male and Female HPV Vaccines Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Government Suppliers, Hospitals, and Pharmacies HPV Vaccines Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the HPV vaccines market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ HPV Vaccines Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 HPV Vaccines Market Report Introduction 2 HPV Vaccines Market Executive Summary 3 HPV Vaccines Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 HPV Vaccines Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 HPV Vaccines Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 HPV Vaccines Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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