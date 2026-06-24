Worksite Heat Stress Expert Encourages Employers to Use OSHA's New Guidance as a Blueprint for Compliance

St. Paul, MN, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSHA has officially extended its Heat National Emphasis Program (NEP) through April 2031, reinforcing the agency's continued focus on preventing heat-related illnesses and fatalities while providing employers with clearer guidance on what inspectors will be looking for during heat-related inspections.

According to Ergodyne Heat Stress Product Manager and industry expert Lexi Hagler, the updated NEP marks a shift from primarily collecting data to providing a more structured framework for enforcement.

"The biggest change is that OSHA is giving compliance officers a clearer checklist of what to look for during inspections," said Hagler. "The fundamentals haven't changed—training, acclimatization, water, rest and shade remain critical—but employers now have more visibility into how OSHA will evaluate their heat safety programs."

Originally launched in 2022, OSHA's Heat National Emphasis Program targets industries with elevated heat exposure risks, including construction, manufacturing and agriculture. The updated program also expands coverage to additional industries while providing greater detail around inspection procedures and employer expectations.

A key component of the update is the inclusion of Appendix I and Appendix J, which outline how inspectors evaluate heat safety programs and potential enforcement actions. Hagler encourages employers to view these resources as practical self-audit tools.

"Safety managers should use OSHA's own guidance in reverse," Hagler said. "If an inspector is going to use these checklists to evaluate your program, you should be using them to identify gaps before an inspection ever happens."

While the NEP establishes baseline expectations, Hagler notes that effective heat stress prevention remains highly site-specific.

"Every worksite is different," she said. "A construction site, manufacturing facility and agricultural operation all face unique challenges. The goal isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. It's understanding your environment, evaluating your risks and building a program that makes sense for your workers and working conditions."

Among the areas OSHA continues to emphasize are employee training, acclimatization procedures, weather monitoring, work-rest schedules and access to hydration and cooling opportunities.

The updated NEP also reinforces the importance of documentation.

"If something isn't documented, it doesn't exist to OSHA," Hagler said. "Many employers are already doing the right things. The key is making sure those practices are written down, communicated and consistently followed."

Since the Heat NEP was first introduced, OSHA has significantly increased heat-related inspection activity nationwide. Hagler says employers should recognize that inspectors may initiate inspections when obvious heat hazards are observed in the field.

"OSHA is taking heat very seriously," she said. "The agency wants to see evidence that employers are actively working to protect their people."

The extension of the program through 2031 will provide OSHA additional time to gather data and evaluate future heat-related regulatory action, including the potential development of a federal heat stress standard.

"Whether a federal rule ultimately comes from this effort or not, one thing remains true," Hagler said. "Heat-related illnesses and fatalities are among the most preventable workplace incidents. The focus should always be on protecting workers before an incident occurs."

For additional information on the updated OSHA Heat National Emphasis Program and heat stress prevention resources, visit Ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

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