Vistaar Named a Leader in the Inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Pricing and Rebate Optimization Software

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistaar Technologies, whose platform turns pricing, deals, and rebates into a growth engine for companies across the value chain, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Pricing and Rebate Optimization Software (13 April 2026).

In its first Magic Quadrant for this market, Gartner evaluated 12 vendors and placed Vistaar in the Leaders quadrant — recognition based on Vistaar’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe, being named a Leader in the very first time this market has been formally evaluated reflects the trust our customers place in us. Our promise has always been pricing software powerful enough for global complexity yet simple enough that people actually use it every day, at every level — that’s what ‘Powerful Simplicity’ means at Vistaar. This recognition tells us we’re solving the right problems, the right way, alongside our customers.”

— Sandy Tungare, Chief Executive Officer, Vistaar

A market reaching its tipping point

Pricing and rebate management is moving rapidly from spreadsheets and manual workarounds to purpose-built, AI-driven platforms. Today, companies with combined annual revenue of approximately $1 trillion rely on the Vistaar platform across manufacturing, consumer goods, beverage alcohol, steel, retail pharmacy, and homebuilding.

Vistaar brings price management, CPQ and guided deal pricing, rebate program management, and AI-driven price optimization together in a single platform, eliminating the silos that cause margin leakage. The company is extending this with SherloQ, an agentic AI layer that lets pricing teams model scenarios across thousands of SKUs or run margin and compliance checks on a deal simply by asking in plain English, using the same rules, permissions, and audit trails the platform already enforces.

To see the platform in action, visit www.vistaar.com .

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Vistaar

Vistaar turns pricing, deals, and rebates into a growth engine for leading companies across the value chain — from manufacturers and consumer goods suppliers to distributors and retailers. The Vistaar platform combines AI-driven price optimization, rebate management, promotions, and CPQ in a single solution, helping companies that generate more than $1 trillion in combined annual revenue manage millions of price points with powerful simplicity. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Vistaar operates across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at vistaar.com .