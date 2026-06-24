BitMart Secures Australian Financial Services Licence, Reinforcing Global Compliance Framework

Internationally recognised authorisation under Australia's 2026 Digital Assets Framework strengthens BitMart's compliance credentials and supports diversified RWA and traditional-finance products for international clients

SYDNEY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving more than 13 million users across over 180 countries and territories, today announced it has secured an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), establishing it as a regulated financial services entity under Australia's new Digital Assets Framework.





The AFSL brings the relevant BitMart entity under the same regulatory regime that governs traditional financial institutions, following the Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Act 2026, which received Royal Assent in April 2026 and classifies eligible digital asset platforms as financial products supervised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The licence reflects regulated, institutional-level standards of consumer protection, including client asset segregation, clear product disclosures, and access to external dispute resolution through the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). These safeguards distinguish regulated platforms from unregulated offshore venues and align BitMart with global standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and peer regimes across the EU, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

"Earning this licence reflects our long-term commitment to operating at the highest standards of consumer protection and compliance," said Nathan Chow, Global CEO of BitMart. "Regulation is not a constraint on innovation; it is the foundation for trust. As an internationally recognised standard, the AFSL strengthens our banking relationships and gives us a credible, globally compliant platform to offer more diversified products and services to our international clients, particularly in tokenised real-world assets and traditional finance."

As an internationally respected regulatory standard, the AFSL strengthens BitMart’s global compliance posture and banking relationships, supporting diversified product expansion for international clients. It also reduces de-banking risk, enhances institutional appeal, and establishes a regulatory foundation for tokenised assets and RWAs, a fast-growing segment as digital asset ownership reaches record levels worldwide.

BitMart will roll out an "AFSL Licensed" trust designation across relevant touchpoints and expand local compliance, legal, and operations capabilities to support regulated growth.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Get started with BitMart here .

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.

Media contact:

Chenkai

press@bitmart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff546482-5f6a-49be-9579-68ede5934f67