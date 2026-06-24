TRADEMARK Secures International Acclaim with 2026 Eventex Award for Adobe MAX

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRADEMARK, a leading experiential marketing firm behind some of the most dynamic brand activations in the industry, proudly announces it has won a Bronze Eventex Award for its exceptional production and execution work supporting Adobe MAX, one of the world’s largest creative conferences, which is designed as a hybrid in-person and digital experience that serves as a "creative launch pad" where makers, designers, and marketers gather to learn new skills, connect with industry luminaries, and discover Adobe's latest AI and software innovations.

The Eventex Awards are widely considered the global standard of excellence in experiential marketing, celebrating the most creative, innovative, and boundary-pushing event work across the world. Eventex Awards 2026 received a record 1,405 entries from 58 countries and 6 continents, significantly surpassing the previous edition’s 1,239 entries. It’s truly an outstanding achievement to be recognized and awarded among so many projects from around the globe. Entries were evaluated by an independent jury of industry leaders, including journalists from leading event publications, heads of associations, convention bureau representatives, and senior creative and strategic professionals.

Trademark’s strategic design and seamless operational execution for Adobe MAX 2025 captured the judges' attention, earning international distinction.

This award adds to Trademark’s legacy of consistent award recognition, underscoring the agency's unique ability to blend cinematic-scale creative ambition with rigorous financial and technical precision.

“Winning another Eventex award is incredible, but taking home a win for a masterclass brand experience like Adobe MAX makes it even more special," said Elle Chan, CEO of Trademark Events. "This milestone belongs entirely to our brilliant production teams, our partners, and the clients who trust us with their biggest moments. It takes a unique mix of creative ambition and operational grit to turn grand visions into flawless event activations, and our team nails it every single time.”

"The 16th edition of Eventex Awards brought a record number of entries, and with them, proof that the events industry's creative ambition has no ceiling. Witnessing groundbreaking work crafted by professionals who refuse to stand still is exactly what drives us forward. Every edition, we think we've seen it all. Every edition, we're wrong. And, we wouldn't have it any other way. Winning an Eventex award is no small feat, and personally, on behalf of the entire Eventex team, I want to congratulate TRADEMARK on a truly outstanding achievement,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

To learn more about TRADEMARK’s client portfolio or to explore creative experiences for your organization's next flagship event, visit https://wearetrademark.com/

About TRADEMARK

TRADEMARK is a global brand marketing agency with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and London. It is dedicated to producing bold, immersive brand experiences that deliver measurable results. Founded by Elle Chan and Jon Forst, TRADEMARK works with industry leaders across technology, gaming, and consumer brands to design experiences that inspire audiences and drive business impact. Learn more at wearetrademark.com

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