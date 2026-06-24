Blaze Pizza Unveils Evolved Salad Lineup Featuring Premium Ingredients, Thoughtfully Crafted Recipes and Fast-Fire’d Flatbread

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is proving it’s more than just pizza. Beginning this week, Blaze Pizza is rolling out an evolved salad lineup across participating locations nationwide, introducing three new premium entrée salads featuring ingredients such as chickpeas, pickled red onions, feta, fresh mozzarella and roasted chicken, alongside new dressings and Blaze’s signature fast-fire’d flatbread. With entrée salads ranging from $11.95 to $12.95, the refreshed lineup offers guests a more satisfying and flavor-forward salad experience.

As part of the refresh, Blaze has introduced new ingredients including chickpeas, pickled red onions and cucumbers, while enhancing preparation methods across the platform. Chicken is now seasoned and roasted fresh each morning, bacon is prepared for a crispier, more flavorful bite, and every entrée salad is paired with a warm fast-fire’d flatbread made from the same fresh dough prepared daily for Blaze pizzas.

The refreshed salad program reflects Blaze’s continued commitment to menu innovation, offering guests thoughtfully crafted salads that pair bold flavors, fresh ingredients and satisfying portions designed to fit a variety of tastes and lifestyles.

“At Blaze, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience,” said John Owen, Chief Executive Officer of Blaze Pizza. “We’ve taken a fresh look at our salad program from top to bottom, from ingredients and preparation to presentation and packaging, to create salads that are more flavorful, more satisfying and more aligned with what today’s guests are looking for.”

The new lineup features three thoughtfully crafted entrée salads:

Chicken Chickpea Salad (Limited Time Offering) – A protein-packed blend featuring roasted chicken, cucumbers, chickpeas, feta, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, artichokes and crunchy pita chips, paired with a creamy Sundried Tomato Parmesan Dressing.

The Chop – Crisp romaine topped with chickpeas, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, shaved parmesan, fresh mozzarella and basil, with an Italian Herb Dressing.

Bacon Pesto Bliss – Romaine layered with crispy bacon, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, artichokes and pickled red onions, finished with basil and creamy Pesto Ranch Dressing.

A key component of the new salad experience is Blaze’s signature fast-fire’d flatbread. Served alongside every entrée salad, the flatbread is made from Blaze’s fresh daily dough and finished with olive oil, oregano, parmesan and salt before being baked in the brand’s signature fast-fire’d ovens.

The updated program also includes new side salad options, including a refreshed Caesar Side Salad and Spring Greens Side Salad, along with upgraded packaging designed to keep ingredients fresh and enhance portability. New compostable bowls provide a premium presentation while supporting guests seeking convenient grab-and-go meal options.

In addition to the new signature salads, guests can also build their own salad from Blaze’s expanded lineup of ingredients and dressings.

The launch represents Blaze’s latest step in broadening its menu while staying true to the quality ingredients, customization and made-fresh approach that have defined the brand since day one.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and build-your-own menu offerings, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ead3e58-7d79-4bdd-a28e-fbde8ec62999