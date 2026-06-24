Colquitt Regional Expands with New Medical Tower in Moultrie

Moultrie, Georgia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation has launched its Reaching New Heights in Healthcare campaign, anchored by the construction of a new four-story medical tower at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Doster Construction will serve as the general contractor, with TMP Architects leading the design. Noli White Group is providing project management, equipment planning, and IT coordination. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

The new Hufstetler Tower represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare for Moultrie, Colquitt County, and the surrounding region. The expansion will increase the hospital's licensed bed capacity from 99 to 155, support the addition of 35 physicians, and create approximately 490 new jobs.

The facility will include a new women's unit, expanded surgical and outpatient services on the first floor, and three levels of new patient space above. Plans also include enhancements to the Kate Jeter Memorial Garden, providing a calming outdoor environment for patients and staff, along with interior design elements inspired by the region's natural surroundings.

"This project is about expanding access and supporting the long-term needs of this community," said Michael Mijares, Project Director at Doster Construction. "Our team is focused on delivering a facility that will serve patients, families, and caregivers well into the future."

Recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 20 Healthcare Contractors in the nation, Doster brings extensive experience in healthcare construction to the project, having completed more than 1,500 healthcare projects across the country.

About Doster Construction Company

Doster is a leading provider of general contracting, construction management, and design build services to multifamily, healthcare, hospitality, commercial, industrial, and educational clients throughout the country. Founded in 1969, Doster consistently ranks as one of the nation’s top 400 contractors by Engineering News Record. With every project built, Doster is focused on their mission of Building Lasting Relationships. For more information on Doster Construction Company, please visit www.dosterconstruction.com.

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