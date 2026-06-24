Reklaim Credit Solutions Co-Founders Sam Fensterstock and Bob McCarthy Step Into Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer Roles Ahead of Q3 2026 Launch

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reklaim Credit Solutions, Inc., a commercial credit rating and reporting agency purpose-built for the state-regulated cannabis industry, today announced that co-founders Sam Fensterstock and Bob McCarthy are stepping into executive leadership as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively. Both helped found Reklaim at the company’s inception and now join Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kraig G. Fox in the C-suite as the company moves toward its public launch in Q3 2026.

The two appointments bring decades of directly relevant experience to a sector that has operated without dedicated credit infrastructure since its inception. Traditional credit bureaus, including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, and Equifax, are only able to provide generic credit scores, without credit limit guidance, on cannabis related businesses because of the plant’s complex federal regulatory status. This has left distributors, manufacturers, cultivators, and retailers operating in the dark, routinely extending trade credit with no data to back their decisions, resulting in chronic late payments, write-offs, and supply chain disruption that threatens the financial stability of legitimate businesses across the country.

A Revenue Leader From the Core of Commercial Credit

Sam Fensterstock has spent 35 years inside the commercial credit, collections, and accounts receivable industry that Reklaim now brings to cannabis. In 1992, he was a co-founder of F&D Reports, now RetailStat, where he helped develop and bring to market the first fundamental financial and credit analysis company analyzing the major retail chains in the USA. Then, in 1995 he co-founded CreditRiskMonitor, the first internet-based financial analysis and credit reporting platform for commercial credit professionals, helping define a category that did not previously exist. He later served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at PredictiveMetrics, a scoring firm founded by the former head of scoring at Dun and Bradstreet, where he grew revenue tenfold ahead of its acquisition by FIS.

He went on to spend fourteen years as Senior Vice President of Business Development at AG Adjustments, one of the largest B2B commercial collection agencies in the United States, where he helped more than double revenue and drew the private equity transaction that formed Cadex Solutions. Across three companies and a reverse IPO, an acquisition, and a private equity exit, the discipline has been consistent: process, accountability, and execution.

That experience maps directly onto the cannabis opportunity. The same accounts receivable problems Sam has solved for decades in mainstream industries exist in cannabis in a more acute form, magnified by federal banking constraints, fragmented state markets, and the absence of any shared credit standard. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will lead the contributory network that sits at the center of Reklaim's model, bringing operators and suppliers into the data-sharing relationships that make forward-looking credit intelligence possible.

The Engineering Foundation Behind the Platform

Bob McCarthy is an MIT-educated data engineer with patents spanning advanced software architecture, predictive modeling, and system optimization. He serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Excorr Inc. and is a co-founder of Rootz.ai. His work has centered on building secure, high-performance systems that turn large and complex data sets into reliable decisions.

As Chief Technology Officer, Bob leads the architecture of Reklaim's platform: the data pipeline that de-identifies contributor information on arrival, the ensemble of machine learning models that produces scores and suggested credit limits, and the security framework protecting it all. Data security is a foundational element of Reklaim, and the company is currently undertaking a SOC 2 audit. Bob’s decades-long background in predictive modeling and system optimization is directly applicable to the scale and sensitivity of the data Reklaim handles.

From the Co-Founder and CEO

“Building a credit rating agency for an industry the major agencies stayed away from is hard, important work, and it is not work you do alone,” said Kraig G. Fox, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reklaim Credit Solutions. “Having Sam and Bob join me as co-founders means I get to build this with people who have already done the hardest parts of it elsewhere. Sam has spent his career inside the exact commercial credit and collections world we are bringing to cannabis. Bob has spent his career building the kind of secure, intelligent systems this depends on. I could not be more energized to take on a journey this difficult alongside a team this deep.”

About Reklaim Credit Solutions

Reklaim Credit Solutions, Inc. is a commercial credit rating and reporting agency purpose-built for the state-regulated cannabis industry. Reklaim operates a contributory network in which participants share de-identified accounts receivable data in exchange for credit scores, suggested credit limits, and full commercial credit reports. Its reports combine proprietary ensemble machine learning models with public records including regulatory compliance, judgments, tax liens, and UCC filings. Reklaim provides commercial credit intelligence for informational purposes and should be used alongside other due diligence.

Media Contact

Kraig G. Fox, Co-Founder & CEO

info@reklaim.io